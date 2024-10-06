In the picture, Aniruddhacharya is seen presenting Salman Khan with a copy of the Bhagwat Gita, which the actor accepted with a smile, take a look at the actor's reaction

Bigg Boss 18

Salman Khan is coming back this Sunday night to host another season of Bigg Boss. He'll be hosting Bigg Boss 18, and the grand premiere episode has already been filmed. It’s been confirmed that spiritual leader Aniruddhacharya will be one of the guests on the premiere night. A photo has surfaced online showing Salman Khan and the well-known spiritual leader together.

Bigg Boss 18: Salman Khan receives Bhagwat Gita as gift

In the picture, Aniruddhacharya is seen presenting Salman Khan with a copy of the Bhagwat Gita, which the actor accepted with a smile. Salman posed for the photo, holding the book with Aniruddhacharya standing next to him. The image has quickly gone viral on social media. It’s important to mention that Aniruddhacharya is not a participant in Bigg Boss 18. He was there on set to offer his blessings to the contestants.

Bigg Boss 18: Gunaratna Sadavarte's donkey joins the show

A paparazzo has finally cleared up the confusion about why the animal was on the show. On Friday, Colors posted a video on Instagram showing a donkey walking on stage. The caption read, "Kya Bigg Boss 18 ke naye guest ke hai 4 pair?" It turns out the animal is supposedly the pet of one of the contestants and will stay in the house.

Viral Bhayani revealed that the donkey belongs to contestant Advocate Gunaratna Sadavarte, and it will be living in the house along with the other participants, the caption read, "For all those who were wondering as to what is a donkey doing inside the Bigg Boss 18 house, as seen in the promos. The fact is that the donkey's name is Max, and is the pet of contestant Advocate Gunaratna Sadavarte. And guess what! Max will be staying inside the #BiggBoss18 house with the contestants. Now... There will be more and more moments to her haw inside the Bigg Boss 18 house!"

Bigg Boss 18: Salman Khan sends shockwaves

Bigg Boss 18 is all set to create history by declaring its two grand finalists right in the first episode. The latest promo of Bigg Boss 18 shows Salman saying “Time ka Tandav grand premiere night se hi hoga”. He further says “Big Boss ne sabka future dekha, time list hua”. The promo shows two contestants joining Salma. The male contestant asks “Sir Is this for real” and Salman says “It’s real”.

The female contestant says “Main Maan Loon Kya” (Should I believe). Vivian Dsena is a popular TV actor who has worked in multiple TV shows including “Pyar Ki Yeh Kahani Suno”, “Madhubaala” and many more. Vivian Dsena's personal life has also been in controversy since he divorced his wife Vahbiz. Later he married a Muslim journalist from Egypt. Alice Kaushik is also a TV actress who rose to fame with Pandya Store, a show on Star Plus.