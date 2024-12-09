Bigg Boss 18: Farah Khan who replaced Salman Khan for Weekend Ka Vaar episode announced that there won't be any elimination. This came after Kashish Kapoor got nominated for evictions with highest vote against her

The Weekend Ka Vaar episodes are never devoid of drama and fights. This weekend, Farah Khan replaced Salman Khan to take over host duties. Khan was out of the country for his Da-Bangg tour. Farah Khan did not spare the contestants in the house during the weekend and grilled them for their behaviour and addressed other issues that came up during the week.

Nomination task minus elimination

The elimination round turned quite dramatic. Farah asked the housemates to cast their votes against the nominated contestants to decide who should be evicted from the game. Chum Daranga and Kashish Kapoor received the highest votes. The former was saved by getting one less vote than Kapoor. However, in a surprising twist, Khan said that this is a no-elimination week and the nomination voting round was a way to give everyone a reality check.

Avinash Mehra lashes out at Bigg Boss 18 makers

After Farah Khan made an exit, contestant Avinash Mishra vented out his frustration towards the makers for cancelling elimination week again. He accused the makers of cancelling elimination every time someone from Karan Veer Mehra's group was up for eviction.

Avinash Mishra remarked, "Bigg Boss, bolna hai toh aap bhi openly bol do na. Har baar jab woh log ka lot nominate hota hai, aapko no eviction khelna hai. Toh bol do na directly. Itna bewakoof thodi hain yaar" (Bigg Boss, if you have something to say, then say it openly. Every time that particular group gets nominated, you decide to play the no-eviction card. Just say it outright. We’re not that naive, yaar).

Avinash Mishra vented his frustration, saying, "Jab se woh confession room se nikla hai, teen baar se aapka no elimination chal raha hai. Hum jab pool mein aayenge tabhi nikalna hai. Iss se jyada kitna dabaa ke rakhu andar." (Since he came out of the confession room, you've played the no-elimination card three times. It’s only when we come under the radar that someone gets evicted. How much more am I supposed to suppress my feelings).

This week's nominations included Shilpa Shirodkar, Chum Darang, Karan Veer Mehra, Sara Arfeen Khan, Digvijay Rathee, and Kashish Kapoor.