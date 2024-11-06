Today's Bigg Boss 18 episode saw Vivian Dsena’s heated clashes, Sara's low blow about his past, and Rajat’s relentless attempts to provoke him

Bigg Boss 18 Day 30 & 31 Review: Sara sinks low, brings up Vivian's failed marriage; Rajat Dalal targets Dsena

New episode, new drama! Today's episode of 'Bigg Boss 18' was all about nominations, chai, and Vivian Dsena. The episode started with "Time God" Vivian Dsena gaining the power to nominate eight contestants, out of which four would be saved by the rest of the housemates. Later, the discussion over chai and coffee continued, as Bigg Boss didn’t include them in the daily ration.

What happened in today's episode

The fight between Sara Afreen and Vivian took a dirty turn when she brought up the topic of the actor’s first failed marriage and was called out by Shilpa Shirodkar. Shilpa has a soft spot for Vivian Dsena, evident in how she disapproved of Sara bringing up his personal life in the conversation. Sara was seen accusing Vivian of mistreating his first wife, which was a low blow from her.

Later, Chahat Pandey took away Vivian’s personal filter coffee maker, which didn’t sit well with the actor. Despite the housemates' various attempts to rile him up, Vivian remained calm until Rajat Dalal and the new wild card entry, Digvijay Rathee, slept on the sofa where Vivian usually sleeps. Even after he mentioned his sinus issues, they refused to move. The episode also highlighted Rajat’s desperation to provoke Vivian, as he did everything he could to instigate him.

The preview of tomorrow’s episode shows Rajat losing his cool with Avinash, while “mind coach” Sara engages in some mindless activities. Another point of interest is the upcoming task, where contestants will compete for the title of "Time God" of the house.

What worked and what didn’t

Today's episode felt like it was Vivian’s house, and everyone else was just living in it. Sara reached a new low by bringing Vivian's personal life into the conversation, which was unacceptable. Meanwhile, Digvijay comes across as pretentious, seemingly eager to pick a fight with Vivian just to stand out and appear daring. Rajat Dalal, honestly, is the most annoying and ill-mannered man in the house.

All About 'Bigg Boss 18'

Recently during this weekend ka vaar 'Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai' star Shehzada Dhami's journey on Salman Khan's popular reality show 'Bigg Boss 18' came to an unexpected early end. Shehzada was eliminated just a month after the premiere, surprising fans. After Shehzada's eviction, Chahat Pandey, Avinash Mishra, Shilpa Shirodkar, Tajinder Singh Bagga, Shrutika Arjun, Nyrra M Banerji, Chum Darang, Karanveer Mehra, Rajat Dalal, Eisha Singh, Vivian Dsena, Alice Kaushik, Arfeen Khan, Digvijay Rathee, Kashish Kapoorn and Sara Arfeen are the remaining contestants of Salman Khan-hosted 'Bigg Boss 18'