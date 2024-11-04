While Shehzada Dhami thinks that Dsena has taken the word "laadle" too seriously, he also believes that Tajinder Pal Singh Bagga and Alice Kaushik deserved to be evicted

In Pic: Shehzada Dhami

In a shocking turn of events on COLORS' 'Bigg Boss 18', Shehzada Dhami bid adieu to the infamous house just as the Diwali celebrations were winding down. Shehzada entered the house on the heels of being expelled from a popular fiction show due to allegations of unprofessional behavior, which he claims were unfounded. After coming out of the house, he has targeted Vivian Dsena, Tajinder Pal Singh Bagga, and Alice Kaushik. While he thinks that Dsena has taken the word "laadle" too seriously, he also believes that Tajinder Pal Singh Bagga and Alice Kaushik deserved to be evicted.

Shehzada Dhami calls Vivian Dsena arrogant

While talking about his eviction from the show, Dhami shared, “I’m going to miss everything in this house. It was a big surprise to be evicted at this stage. My game was steady and explosive. I think Tajinder Pal Singh Bagga and Alice Kaushik deserved to be evicted. I don’t think she did anything for the game other than defend Avinash. Groups were formed to get ahead in the game, and it was not real friendship, and I didn’t want to do that. Even Vivian is not playing solo. He has taken the word 'laadla' seriously and he is using it as a pass to be arrogant.” “Vivian has taken the word 'laadla' seriously, and he is using it as a pass to be arrogant," he added while talking about Dsena.

All About 'Bigg Boss 18'

'Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai' star Shehzada Dhami's journey on Salman Khan's popular reality show 'Bigg Boss 18' came to an unexpected early end. Shehzada was eliminated just a month after the premiere, surprising fans. Although he was considered a strong contender, his time on the show was shorter than anticipated.

After Shehzada's eviction, Chahat Pandey, Avinash Mishra, Shilpa Shirodkar, Tajinder Singh Bagga, Shrutika Arjun, Nyrra M Banerji, Chum Darang, Karanveer Mehra, Rajat Dalal, Eisha Singh, Vivian Dsena, Alice Kaushik, Arfeen Khan, and Sara Arfeen are the remaining contestants of Salman Khan-hosted 'Bigg Boss 18', excluding two wild cards.

