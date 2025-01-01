Chaahat Pandey’s mother Bhawna and Vivian Dsena’s wife Nouran arrived inside the star-studded house to extend their support during the family week on Bigg Boss 18

Vivian Dsena and Chaahat Pandey during Bigg Boss 18 family week

Listen to this article Bigg Boss 18: Vivian Dsena cries upon seeing wife Nouran; Chaahat Pandey's mother grills Avinash Mishra during family week x 00:00

This weekend on Bigg Boss 18, contestants will get the opportunity to meet their loved ones, courtesy of the family week. Going by the promos shared by Colors TV, Chaahat Pandey’s mother Bhawna and Vivian Dsena’s wife Nouran arrived inside the house to extend their support. Both Chaahat and Vivian got emotional upon seeing their family members.

ADVERTISEMENT

Vivian Dsena cries after seeing his wife Nouran

Vivian got emotional after seeing his wife Nouran and requested Bigg Boss to release him from the freeze position. When he is allowed to do so, Vivian gets up from the bed and hugs Nouran, who then kisses him on the cheek.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by ColorsTV (@colorstv)

Vivian Dsena made headlines for his secret marriage with Egyptian girlfriend Nouran Aly. He preferred to keep his relationship with her under wraps. A source informed IANS, "The two were in a relationship for more than three years, and Nouran, who was an editor of a magazine used to admire him a lot. She first interacted with him for an interview. She used to visit the sets of 'Sirf Tum' to meet the actor."

Before getting married to Nouran, Vivian had tied the knot with his 'Pyaar Kii Ye Ek Kahaani' co-star Vahbbiz Dorabjee in 2013. Although their marriage didn't work, they filed for a divorce after three years in 2016. They finally got separated in 2021.

Chaahat Pandey’s mother grills Avinash Mishra for ‘derogatory’ comments

Chaahat Pandey was in tears upon seeing her mother Bhawna enter the house. She confronted Avinash Mishra for his derogatory comments about her daughter. She said, “Chahat is not a girl of such character as you said. When I used to ask Chahat why she doesn't get along with Avinash, she used to say that he is a womanizer. Our family will never forgive you.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by ColorsTV (@colorstv)

The season, which started on October 6, has already seen several eliminations including names such as Gunaratna Sadavarte, Hema Sharma, Arfeen Khan, Yamini Malhotra, Edin Rose, Tajinder Bagga, Digvijay Singh Rathee, Muskan Bamne, Nyrraa Banerji, and Shehzada Dhami. The current line-up of contestants in the show includes Vivian Dsena, Karan Veer Mehra, Avinash Mishra, Shilpa Shirodkar, Rajat Dalal, Eisha Singh, Shutika Arjun, Chum Darang, and Kashish Kapoor.

The show is hosted by Bollywood superstar Salman Khan.