In Pic: Eisha Singh's brother & Shilpa Shinde

Bigg Boss 18 is just one day away from the final showdown, and for the first time, the makers have hosted two press conferences. The first press con was hosted for the media to question the Top 7 of the reality show, just like every year. But to add a spicy twist to the show, the makers invited supporters of the Top 6 contestants inside the house and called for a second round of media questions. Now, the promos highlighting the media round 2 have been released, and they are full of spice. The new promo shows Eisha Singh's brother locking horns with Shilpa Shinde.

Shilpa Shinde vs Rudraksh Singh

The promo begins with Eisha Singh's brother being questioned by a journalist and asked to mention one quality of the actress that could make her the Bigg Boss 18 winner. While her brother tried to defend his sister, Shilpa interrupted the conversation, which led to a massive war of words.

While Shilpa mocked Eisha's brother by imitating him, Eisha's brother defended her, saying, "Ye log Eisha ko down karne aaye hain. Eisha kare kya?" to which Shilpa said, "Ghar jaye." She added, "Eisha, aapke bhai aapko aaj ghar le jayenge."

These conversations left Eisha Singh shocked as she watched the entire exchange through the BB TV, seated inside the Bigg Boss house.

While sharing this promo on Instagram, Colors TV wrote, "Chhid chuki hai sawaalon ki jung, lekin khade hain supporters deewar ban kar gharwaalon ke sang. Save the date: Watch the #BiggBoss18 Grand Finale tomorrow (sic)."

Eisha Singh’s payed 30% of her fee to enter finale?

Eisha Singh, who is one of the contestants on the reality show, was accused of securing a spot in the finale by giving away a portion of her fee. Her team has issued a statement debunking the allegations, calling them “incredibly disrespectful to the hard work and dedication” of the actor.

At the age of 17, Eisha made her TV debut in 2015 as Dhaani Tripathi in the show Ishq Ka Rang Safed. Later, she acted in Ek Tha Raja Ek Thi Rani, Ishq Subhan Allah, Pyaar Tune Kya Kiya, and Sirf Tum, among others. Meanwhile, Bigg Boss 18 airs on Colors TV and streams on JioCinema. The finale will take place on January 19.