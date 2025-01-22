In conversation with Mid-day Rajat Dalal reacts to finishing 3rd on Bigg Boss 18, Elvish Yadav’s iPhone giveaway, and Karan Veer Mehra’s victory, calling it destiny.

In pic: Rajat Dalal

Listen to this article Exclusive | Rajat Dalal reacts to Elvish Yadav’s iPhone giveaway announcement: ‘Bhai vo iPhone ke paise…’ x 00:00

While the audience was certain that Rajat Dalal would lift the trophy of Salman Khan-hosted Bigg Boss 18, it came as a shocking surprise to everyone when Karan Veer Mehra took the title home. After finishing his journey of 102 days in the 3rd spot, Rajat Dalal opened up about whether he was disappointed about not winning the game. In an exclusive conversation with Mid-day, he talked about Elvish Yadav’s announcement of a giveaway of 101 iPhone Pro Max, Karan Veer Mehra winning the show, and more.

ADVERTISEMENT

View this post on Instagram A post shared by mid-day (@middayindia)

Rajat Dalal on finishing at Top 3

When asked if he at least expected to enter the Top 2, Rajat shared that if he wasn’t winning the show, he didn’t care whether he exited in the top 3 or the 10th spot. The content creator shared, "Mene toh winner socha tha. Ab winner na bane toh chahe 3 par nikalo ya 10 par, kya farak padhta hai."

Rajat Dalal on Karan Veer Mehra’s victory

Further, while discussing Karan Veer Mehra's victory and how Vivian Dsena winning the show would have made him happier, Rajat stated, "Dekho, dono insaan ke taur par meri Vivian se baatcheet thodi achi thi. Matlab spiritually bhi kaafi cheezein aapas mein share karte the. Toh agar dono mein tulna karoge toh Vivian bhai agar upar hote toh mereko thoda sa behtar lagta. Par agar main nahi hoon toh koi bhi lekar jao, uska naseeb. (As a person, I had a slightly better rapport with Vivian. I mean, we shared a lot of things spiritually as well. So, if you compare the two, I would have felt a bit better if Vivian bhai had been on top. But if it’s not me, then anyone can take it—it’s their destiny)"

Rajat Dalal on Elvish announcing iPhone giveaway

Rajat Dalal had Bigg Boss OTT 2 winner Elvish Yadav’s support, and the latter did everything possible to make Rajat the winner. Elvish even announced a giveaway of 101 iPhone 16 Pro Max devices to those who gave the maximum votes to Rajat Dalal. When asked about this, Rajat humorously turned the conversation and shared, "Bhai, vo iPhone ke paise vo deta, ki main deta? Agar vo deta hai toh full support kar dena. Aur jinhone support kiya, uske liye bohot shukriya."

Bigg Boss 18 premiered on October 6, 2024, and after almost three months of tough competition, the top 6 contestants who entered the final week were Karan Veer Mehra, Vivian Dsena, Rajat Dalal, Avinash Mishra, Chum Darang, and Eisha Singh. After defeating everyone and breaking all records, Karan Veer Mehra was announced as the winner of the show by host Salman Khan.