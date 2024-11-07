Today's episode was packed with drama, as is typical of 'Bigg Boss 18', but Rajat Dalal’s behaviour left a bad impression, making him seem ‘badtameez and mannerless.’

Rajat Dalal and Avinash Mishra

Listen to this article Shocking! Rajat Dalal pushes Eisha Singh, tries to hit Avinash Mishra in Bigg Boss house, says 'Mein sabhya nahi hoon' x 00:00

Today's episode started with what we saw in yesterday's precap. In the latest episode of 'Bigg Boss 18', the focus was on selecting a new "Time God." However, the selection task came later, as the episode began with Rajat Dalal picking yet another fight, which many felt was unnecessary. The YouTuber first argued with Vivian Dsena, who questioned his fairness in the game and later engaged in a heated verbal exchange with Avinash Mishra, which quickly took an ugly turn.

ADVERTISEMENT

What Happened in Today’s Episode

Avinash Mishra criticized Rajat for being unfair in ration distribution, which didn’t sit well with Rajat, who charged at Avinash. Though Rajat knows he can’t physically harm anyone, his actions made it clear he wanted to. When housemates intervened, Rajat became even more aggressive. He then started hurling abuses at Avinash, prompting Eisha Singh to step in to stop the fight, but she was pushed by Rajat, leaving her injured.

Other housemates then confronted Rajat, admonishing him for his behaviour. Rajat tried to justify himself by saying, “Mere paas mat aya karo,” but Digvijay Rathee gave him a reality check, saying, “Aapko dhyan rakhna padega.” During this exchange, when Vivian Dsena objected to Rajat's abusive language, Rajat responded, “Mein sabhya nahi hoon.”

Later, Bigg Boss introduced the task of selecting a new "Time God." Rajat once again channelled his aggression, which left viewers unimpressed. Ultimately, the team led by Karan Veer Mehra, which included Sara Afreen, Chahat Panday, Rajat Dalal, Afreen Khan, and Digvijay Rathee, won the task.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by ColorsTV (@colorstv)

What Worked and What Didn’t in Today’s Episode

Today's episode was packed with drama, as is typical of 'Bigg Boss 18', but Rajat Dalal’s behaviour left a bad impression, making him seem ‘badtameez and mannerless.’ The task itself was intense and exciting, which made it a hit. Kashish Kapoor, the new wildcard entry, attempted to mend her relationships with Vivian Dsena and Avinash Mishra. The highlight of the episode, however, was Vivian Dsena’s composed and intelligent handling of Rajat and Chahat’s behaviour, which truly won viewers’ hearts.

All About 'Bigg Boss 18'

Recently during this weekend ka vaar 'Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai' star Shehzada Dhami's journey on Salman Khan's popular reality show 'Bigg Boss 18' came to an unexpected early end. Shehzada was eliminated just a month after the premiere, surprising fans. After Shehzada's eviction, Chahat Pandey, Avinash Mishra, Shilpa Shirodkar, Tajinder Singh Bagga, Shrutika Arjun, Nyrra M Banerji, Chum Darang, Karanveer Mehra, Rajat Dalal, Eisha Singh, Vivian Dsena, Alice Kaushik, Arfeen Khan, Digvijay Rathee, Kashish Kapoor and Sara Arfeen are the remaining contestants of Salman Khan-hosted 'Bigg Boss 18'