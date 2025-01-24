Shilpa Shirodkar had revealed that she didn't talk to Namrata before entering the Bigg Boss house, and now, after 102 days, upon her exit, her sister has posted a happy message for her

Shilpa Shirodkar appeared on Bigg Boss 18. She entered the house last year and was evicted in 7th position after spending 102 days in the house. While Shilpa was inside, a few journalists entered the house, and during a conversation with one of them, Shilpa confessed that she had a fight with her sister, Namrata Shirodkar, before entering the house. Shilpa revealed that she didn't talk to Namrata before entering, and now, after 102 days, upon her exit, her sister has posted a happy message for her.

Namrata’s post for Shilpa

Namrata shared numerous pictures on her Instagram with her sister Shilpa, writing, “So happy to have you back!!! @shilpashirodkar73.” Meanwhile, Shilpa, who also got the chance to meet her sister, took to her social media and posted the same picture, writing, "Happiest birthday my chin❤️. I love you so much, and you have absolutely no idea how much I missed you 😘. You are truly my one and only @namratashirodkar."

Karan Veer Mehra, the winner of Bigg Boss 18 and a close friend of Shilpa from the house, commented on the post with a "cute heart emoji" and a "fine emoji."

Shilpa’s b-day wish for Namrata

Just before this post, Shilpa shared a reel with a beautiful compilation of her pictures with Namrata. In the caption, Shilpa wrote: "Wishing you happy, happier, and happiest birthday @namratashirodkar ❤️. How I missed you and just simply talking to you for the past 3 months, be it a call or just over a cup of coffee. You are and will always be the special one for me! Thank you for being not just an amazing sister but also my constant source of love, strength, and happiness! Love you so much!"

This development comes after Namrata and Mahesh were criticized for not giving Shilpa any shoutouts during her Bigg Boss stint.

About Bigg boss 18

Inside the Bigg Boss house, Shilpa competed with contestants including Rajat Dalal, Chahat Pandey, Shrutika Arjun, Nyrraa Banerjee, Muskan Bamne, Alice Kaushik, Tajindar Bagga, Chum Darang, Avinash Singh, Vivian Dsena, Karan Veer Mehra, and others. The show was won by Karan Veer Mehra, while Vivian Dsena and Rajat Dalal were the 1st and 2nd runners-up.