Karan Veer Mehra emerged as the winner of Bigg Boss 18. The actor defeated Vivian Dsena and Rajat Dalal. While many are happy with Karan's win, a lot of people called it fake. Many even criticized the Salman Khan-hosted show by calling Rajat's eviction in third place 'unfair.' Fans even called the show 'fixed.' Now some are targeting Vijay Vikram Singh on Instagram with the assumption that he is the real Bigg Boss.

Vijay Vikram Singh gets hate from Rajat’s fan

Fans of fitness influencer Rajat Dalal have even abused Singh because they felt eliminating Rajat in the third position wasn't right. These netizens even issued death threats to Singh. This led the voice artist to turn off the comments on his post. A netizen called out Vikram and said, “You did wrong with Rajat Dalal; your family and kids will never be happy.”

It was earlier in December 2024 when Vijay Vikram Singh had addressed the issue and clarified that he is not Bigg Boss but a narrator of the show who says stuff like explaining the tasks, announcing the date and time, which day it is, etc. He, in his video, had shared, "Please stop abusing me in the comments section and messages. I just narrate the tasks and timings for the audience in Bigg Boss. I know nothing about the voice that speaks to the contestants. I don’t know if it’s a machine or a real person. So I request the audience to refrain from abusing me."

When the hate grew, he had put up another post requesting, "Please stop sending hate messages. I am the second voice of Bigg Boss, not the Bigg Boss."

Rajat Dalal on Karan Veer Mehra’s victory

In conversation with us post-finale, while discussing Karan Veer Mehra’s victory and how Vivian Dsena winning the show would have made him happier, Rajat stated, "Dekho, dono insaan ke taur par meri Vivian se baatcheet thodi achi thi. Matlab spiritually bhi kaafi cheezein aapas mein share karte the. Toh agar dono mein tulna karoge toh Vivian bhai agar upar hote toh mereko thoda sa behtar lagta. Par agar main nahi hoon toh koi bhi lekar jao, uska naseeb. (As a person, I had a slightly better rapport with Vivian. I mean, we shared a lot of things spiritually as well. So, if you compare the two, I would have felt a bit better if Vivian bhai had been on top. But if it’s not me, then anyone can take it—it’s their destiny)."