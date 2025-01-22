A video of Salman shooting for the project has surfaced on the internet, showcasing the actor in his dashing, rugged avatar. In the clip, Salman is seen exiting a kaali-peeli taxi.

In Pic: Salman Khan. Pic/Instagram

Listen to this article Leaked Video! Clip of Salman Khan shooting for Sikandar goes viral x 00:00

Salman Khan is back on the sets of Sikandar after wrapping up his hosting duties for Bigg Boss 18. Bhaijaan is now fully focused on his upcoming thriller. Recently, Salman began shooting for the film in Mumbai, and clips from the shoot are now going viral on social media. These behind-the-scenes glimpses are giving fans a sneak peek into the making of the film, leaving the audience excited over Salman's rugged look for the movie.

Salman Khan shooting for Sikandar

A video of Salman shooting for the project has surfaced on the internet, showcasing the actor in his dashing, rugged avatar. In the clip, Salman is seen exiting a kaali-peeli taxi. The scene appears to be a leaked moment from the film, where Salman Khan arrives at a location in a kaali-peeli, accompanied by a few of his men. They proceed towards a chawl while the kaali-peeli driver is heard screaming and reciting a dialogue from behind.

The video also shows several extras running and roaming around, adding depth to the scene. In the clip, Salman is seen wearing a blue shirt paired with denim jeans.

About the Sikandar teaser

The teaser of Sikandar, which was dropped earlier, shows Bhaijaan Salman Khan entering a room filled with deadly weapons and a lot of masked men. The teaser has Salman Khan saying, “Suna hai bohot log mere piche pade hain, bas mere mudne ki der hai,” and that’s when Sikandar aka Salman turns, and the deadly action begins, which is sure to leave you in awe. If the teaser is this intense, imagine what the film has in store.

Fans go crazy over Salman Khan’s look in Sikandar

As soon as the teaser of the film was released, fans started gushing over Bollywood’s jaan, Salman Khan. One wrote, “This is MASS. Salman Khan is back. What BGM. What colour scaling. Eid celebrations begin today.”A user wrote, "Special reply... Suna hai bahut log mere pichhe pade hain... goosebumps... Indirect reply to Bishnoi gang."

More about Sajid Nadiadwala and Salman Khan’s partnership

This film marks another milestone in the celebrated partnership between Sajid Nadiadwala and Salman Khan, whose last venture, Kick, became a ₹300 crore blockbuster. Sikandar promises to take this partnership to new heights, delivering yet another blockbuster when it releases in cinemas on Eid 2025.

Stay tuned to Mid-day for more updates on Salman Khan's Sikandar!