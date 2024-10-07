Bigg Boss 18 premiered today, and the Salman Khan-hosted reality show features a diverse contestant list. Here’s the lineup of contestants and everything you need to know about them

In Pic: Vivian Dsena & Eisha Singh

Bigg Boss 18 has finally premiered, and we now know the star-studded list of contestants who have entered the reality show. While many names circulated on the internet, after the big revelation, here’s the list of contestants of Salman Khan hosted show and all you need to know about them.

All You need to know about Bigg Boss 18 contestants

Chaahat Pandey

Chaahat Pandey, a well-known television actress, made her TV debut with 'Pavitra Bandhan' in 2016. In 2023, she ventured into politics and contested in the Madhya Pradesh Legislative Assembly elections, marking a significant shift in her career trajectory.

Avinash Mishra

Avinash Mishra has been a popular name in the TV industry, and he rose to fame with his roles in shows like 'Yeh Teri Galiyan' as well as 'Yeh Rishtey Hain Pyaar Ke'. It will be interesting to see how this TV heartthrob plays on the show.

Shehzada Dhami

Shehzada is making his first appearance on a reality show and is popular for his roles in 'Yehh Jadu Hai Jinn Ka!', 'Choti Sarrdaarni', 'Shubh Shagun', and 'Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai'.

Shilpa Shirodkar

Shilpa Shirodkar is a veteran actress and is popularly known for her roles in shows like 'Ek Mutthi Aasmaan', among others. She made a comeback with that show and is now here to showcase her personality on 'Bigg Boss 18'.

Tajinder Singh Bagga

Tajinder is a BJP leader who has been embroiled in multiple controversies over the years. Punjab police arrested the BJP leader in a case registered against him by AAP leader Sunny Singh Ahluwali, who alleged that Bagga made provocative statements, spread rumors, and tried to create religious and communal enmity.

Shrutika Arjun

Shrutika Arjun is a former actress who has worked in Tamil and Malayalam films. However, she quit the industry and later returned to TV for the reality series 'Cooku with Comali', of which she emerged as the winner.

Nyrraa M Banerji

Nyrraa has finally made her way to 'Bigg Boss' after many speculations about her participation over the years. She is popular for her web shows as well as TV shows, and it’ll be nice to see her game on the show.

Chum Darang

Chum Darang is an Indian model, actress, social activist, and entrepreneur and has several beauty pageants to her name. It will be interesting to see her game on the reality show.

Karanveer Mehra

His back-to-back appearances on another reality show will surely grab eyeballs. After winning 'Khatron Ke Khiladi', will he win this show too, or will his journey be a worthy watch? Keep watching to find out more!

Rajat Dalal

Embroiled in several controversies, including one with Carry Minati, it will be worth watching how he keeps up with the rules in the house or if his time on the show will be cut short.

Muskaan Bamne

'Anupamaa' actress Muskaan has also joined the show this season, and it will be interesting to see how her experience with the reality show turns out to be. She’s immensely popular with the television audience thanks to her stint on the show.

Eisha Singh

Eisha is a popular Colors face who was loved for her stint in 'Sirf Tum', among other shows. Given the fan following she enjoys on social media, she will probably turn out to be one of the most popular contestants on the show.

Gunratan Sadavarte

Reports in ETimes suggest that the State Bar Council suspended the lawyer’s practice for two years due to misconduct. Well, controversies and 'Bigg Boss' go hand in hand, don’t they?

Hema Sharma

Also known as the Viral Bhabhi, she is an actress, activist, and social media influencer, and is known for her videos on social media. Given that she’s quite the internet sensation and has also worked in the entertainment industry, it will be interesting to see how she navigates her path inside the 'Bigg Boss' house.

Vivian Dsena

Everyone must have been taken by surprise when news of the actor joining 'Bigg Boss' first came out, but fans can finally say ‘finally’ because we will get to see him play the game while also letting us into his personal space.

Sara Afreen Khan and Afreen Khan

Arfeen is a popular author and life coach who has worked closely with many Bollywood celebrities, including Hrithik Roshan. He has entered the house with his wife, Sara.

Alice Kaushik

Alice Kaushik is an Indian television actress known for her role in the popular show 'Pandya Store'. She has gained recognition for her acting skills and charming screen presence. The actress had a troubled childhood, as her father committed suicide when she was very young. After that, her mother remarried, and a little over a year ago, she too passed away due to a heart condition.

All About Salman Khan hosted Bigg Boss 18

