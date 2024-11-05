Breaking News
05 November,2024
mid-day online correspondent |

The wild cards, Digvijay Rathee and Kashish Kapoor, entered with their own mindsets and pre-established images, adding the spice the season needed

Kashish Kapoor & Eisha Singh

 'Bigg Boss 18 ' is getting more exciting with each passing day! After Ravi Kishan's wake-up call to the contestants and the arrival of two WILD wild-card entries, the episodes have only improved. With Vivian Dsena as "Time God" and half the house against him, it’s been interesting to watch him manage the house with his smarts.


What happened in today’s in Bigg Boss


The wild cards, Digvijay Rathee and Kashish Kapoor, entered with their own mindsets and pre-established images, adding the spice the season needed. Though Day 30 began with the usual chai-coffee fights, things took a turn when Sara Aftreen tried to manipulate Vivian, who appears too sharp to fall for it. Later, Rajat Dalal, attempting to act clever, probed Digvijay for outside information—a move that Bigg Boss immediately called out.


 
 
 
 
 
The episode also featured the season's first notable catfight between Kashish Kapoor and Eisha Singh, where Kashish said, "Character se bahar aao." There was also a brief clash between Kashish and Avinash Mishra, while the rest of the house watched as mere spectators. The episode concluded on an intriguing note, with Vivian, as the "Time God," granted director powers to nominate contestants. The nomination drama will continue in the next episode, but it seems Dsena has no intentions of forgiving.

What Worked and What Didn't

For the first time, everything worked! Though Sara seemed somewhat fake and unreasonable, her clashes with Vivian added to the classic Bigg Boss vibe. Meanwhile, Kashish’s entry felt like the much-needed energy boost. Digvijay, however, still appears to be finding his footing, as he seems quiet and subdued so far.

All About 'Bigg Boss 18'

Recently during this weekend ka vaar 'Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai' star Shehzada Dhami's journey on Salman Khan's popular reality show 'Bigg Boss 18' came to an unexpected early end. Shehzada was eliminated just a month after the premiere, surprising fans. After Shehzada's eviction, Chahat Pandey, Avinash Mishra, Shilpa Shirodkar, Tajinder Singh Bagga, Shrutika Arjun, Nyrra M Banerji, Chum Darang, Karanveer Mehra, Rajat Dalal, Eisha Singh, Vivian Dsena, Alice Kaushik, Arfeen Khan, and Sara Arfeen are the remaining contestants of Salman Khan-hosted 'Bigg Boss 18', excluding two wild cards.

