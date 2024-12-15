Vivian Dsena's wife, Nouran Aly, is all set to enter the Bigg Boss house to give him an earful and make him realize that his fans have high expectations of him

In Pic: Vivian Dsena with his wife

Listen to this article ‘You are not making it Vivian’s show’: ‘Sirf Tum’ actor’s wife schools him over weak game in Bigg Boss house x 00:00

Vivian Dsena is one of the biggest actors in the TV industry. The Colors face has been loved by many, but his Bigg Boss 18 journey is leaving fans disappointed as he is losing momentum and not contributing much to the game. Now, his wife, Nouran Aly, is all set to enter the house to give him an earful and make him realize that his fans have high expectations of him. She will be seen urging Vivian to refocus and showcase his true personality.

Nouran schools Vivian Dsena

In the recent promo of an episode, Nouran is seen seemingly upset with her husband Vivian and confronting him. The actor also looked visibly stressed and upset after receiving the feedback. The promo starts with Nouran Aly saying, “You are not you. Where is Vivian? Why are you not facing the real people? It boils my blood. One leg here, one leg there, it’s good?”

Reverting to her Vivian said, "No"

Nouran exposes Avinash's game

Nouran continued, "You are doing this now, between Shilpa and Karan, between Eisha and Avinash. Real Avinash inside the house is not real. He is bothered with the triangle; he should nominate you or nominate Shilpa ma’am. You are not making it Vivian’s show, it is becoming someone else’s show.”

While sharing the promo, the Colors official page attached it with a caption that reads, "Vivian ki life partner bani unki strategy partner.Dekhiye #BiggBoss18, Mon-Fri raat 10 baje aur Sat-Sun 9:30 baje, sirf #Colors aur @officialjiocinema par.”

Fans also supported Vivian's wife in the comment section. One wrote, "Banda itna bhola hai, thankgod iski wife samjdaar hai". "Vivian's wife is so smart she says whatever Vivian's fans are feeling or thinking" another fan wrote. A third one commented, "she said what his fans wanted to…love you Vivian ". one said, "She said the right thing which he needed the most"

Salman Khan confronted Vivian Dsena

Earlier, Salman Khan also confronted Vivian and said, "Vivian confrontation wale zone mein jaate hi nahi. Kabhi bhi kisi ko confront karna hota hi nahi hai. Vivian aapke iss ghar mein koi actual mudde kabhi the hi nahi. Aapka original ek hi mudda hai jiske liye aapko yaad rakha jaayega—Vivian aur vivian ki coffee. (Vivian never goes to the confrontation zone. He never finds a need to confront anyone. Vivian, there have been no real issues of yours in this house. You have only one basic issue for which you will be remembered—Vivian and Vivian's coffee)."

“Hero Vivian, hero jaise nahi lage show mein. (Hero Vivian didn’t come out in the show). Ab logon ko Vivian ki zarorat hi nahi mehsoos ho rahi hai ab show mein (People don’t feel the need to have you in the show now),” Salman further added.