After the promo of the Bigg Boss 18 Weekend Ka Vaar episode went viral on social media, fans started calling out Kamya Punjabi. Not just netizens, but even Prince Narula also showed his disagreement with Kamya's thoughts

Kamya Punjabi grills Vivian Dsena

As Bigg Boss 18 approaches its finale week, Kamya Punjabi came as a guest to meet the contestants and give them some reality checks. Kamya, who shared screen space with Vivian Dsena in Colors' show Shakti, bashed him for his gameplay. Now, after the promo of the Bigg Boss 18 Weekend Ka Vaar episode went viral on social media, fans started calling the actress out. Not just netizens, but even Prince Narula also showed his disagreement with Kamya's thoughts and the way she confronted the actor.

Kamya Punjabi reacts to trolls

Promos dekh kar pagal hone wali janta this was all in the favor of VD. Coming from me, he knows how to take it n what to do abt it next. I spoke to him a lot, it may or may not be in the epi but its all for his best.I know its late but as they say its never too late. Keep voting. — Kamya Shalabh Dang (@iamkamyapunjabi) January 4, 2025

As she received a lot of backlash for her point of view and her way of confronting Vivian, Kamya took to her X account and shared her thoughts on the trolling. She stated that whatever she said was all in Vivian’s favor and that it was for his best. “Promos dekh kar pagal hone wali janta, this was all in the favor of VD. Coming from me, he knows how to take it n what to do abt it next. I spoke to him a lot, it may or may not be in the epi but it’s all for his best. I know it’s late, but as they say, it’s never too late. Keep voting," wrote Kamya. In another tweet that she made on X, the actress shared her viewpoint about Rajat being on top and wrote, "For now #Rajat is in the top. Ab karte raho tweets aur ladte raho aapas meh."

Prince Narula came out in support of Vivian Dsena

Earlier, when the promo of Kamya bashing Vivian went viral, Prince Narula, who is the winner of Bigg Boss 7, took to Instagram and shared his disappointment with the actress' thoughts. Narula, while taking to his Instagram, shared, "Kya Kamya Punjabi aapko lagta hai ki chikne chillane se hi show jeet sakte hain? He is very good! Janata hai na batane ke liye!” He ended the post with heart emojis.

Fans also shared their support for Dsena. One wrote, "In BB history, VD is the ONLY one who is such a gentleman. Had been playing his game decently, never abused anyone, never took faltu ki fights, never gone below the belt. I pray and wish at least this season should have one UNIQUE winner like Vivian." "Who is she?? Khud kya kiya tha, shame on Colors," another one wrote. A third fan commented, "We love the simplicity of Vivian... ❤️❤️ Please don't torture Vivian... TRP king of this season is only Vivian ❤️🔥 Don’t target Vivian in a few days... You all see now #VivianWinnerOfBiggBoss18... This WKW is very boring."

In the promo that has gone viral on social media, Kamya Punjabi is seen saying, "Itne salon se nahi aa rahe the, iss saal bhi mat aate." She was later seen calling Vivian "phuss (flop)."

View this post on Instagram A post shared by ColorsTV (@colorstv)