Shalini Passi entered the Bigg Boss 18 house. The Delhi socialite went viral after she appeared on the Netflix show Fabulous Lives vs Bollywood Wives. It was her mannerisms, quirks, and lifestyle that made her the center of attention, and this became the highlight of today’s Bigg Boss 18 episode. As Passi entered the house, the other contestants were turned into staff, taking care of all her chores. Shalini stayed in the house for a night, and the first 30 minutes of today’s Bigg Boss 18 Weekend Ka Vaar episode were dedicated to Shalini, “the high-profile guest of Bigg Boss.”

Shalini Passi entered Bigg Boss house

Shalini Passi made a stunning entry in a bright red gown. She first took a walk around the house, accompanied by the contestants. The socialite first refused to climb the stairs to the bedroom but then entered and checked everything. She then refused to go into the garden area during the afternoon, as she found the temperature quite hot. Later, Vivian Dsena offered her coffee, which she preferred at room temperature. She then asked for a straw to drink it, leaving the contestants surprised.

Shalini's beauty secret

When Karan Veer Mehra asked her the secret of her beauty, the art connoisseur replied, “I try not to take stress. I give stress to other people.” Then Bigg Boss hosted a task where Vivian Dsena and Shalini Passi had to share things they are very particular about. During that task, Shalini revealed that she didn't talk to a friend for 2 years because they put a used spoon on her plate.

Later, during that task, Karan questioned Shalini what she would have done if she were from a middle-class family, to which she said, “I don’t know main kya karti.” She further shared that she has visited Rameshwaram and Kanyakumari like a normal person without any luxury.

Shalini's night routine

As the night came, Bigg Boss announced that Shalini can’t sleep without a particular sleeping music. When other contestants inquired about the name, she said, “Dimag ko band karna padta haina.” Then Bigg Boss played her sleeping music and further increased the volume when Passi complained about Karan’s snoring. She also made the contestants put mosquito nets up on her bed.

Who is Shalini Passi?

Shalini Passi is a Delhi resident who is an artist, art collector, and philanthropist. She is also the founder of MASH, an organization that brings the world of art, architecture, craft, design, and fashion closer. She is married to Sanjay Passi, chairman of Pasco Group, a dominant name in Tata Motors-certified dealerships in North India. They have one son named Robin. The three live together in their plush 20,000 sq ft palatial home in New Delhi.