Bigg Boss 19 Special | Arshi Khan to Gaurav Khanna: 'He thinks Anupamaa's popularity will work'

Updated on: 04 September,2025 06:11 PM IST  |  Mumbai
Shruti Sampat | shruti.sampat@mid-day.com

Top

Former Bigg Boss contestant Arshi Khan shared her take on Bigg Boss 19 in a mid-day chat reviewing week two. She said most contestants are “trying to play well,” though it’s too early to pick favourites

Bigg Boss 19 Special | Arshi Khan to Gaurav Khanna: 'He thinks Anupamaa's popularity will work'

Arshi Khan, Gaurav Khanna

Bigg Boss 19 is turning more interesting with each passing day. In the second week, mid-day brings Arshi Khan to chat for the exclusive special. The former Bigg Boss contestant opened up about how the season 19 contestants have been playing. The roundup of the second week and more. 

Arshi revealed that the contestants are trying to play well, though some of them don't seem convincing to her, she said,  "All are trying to play good, it's too early for rooting for someone. But yes, Baseer and Farhana seem they planned it. Like people said, Vikas and I had planned the game to fight, love, haha. So now why don't they feel ki Baseer and Farhana bhi phele se plan karke aaye hai. 'will fight.. fir love.. fir god knows.' Tanya Mittal is copying Orry's and Urvashi's personality. Kuch b bolo that people start making fun."

Arshi reacts to the recent remarks by housemates


On finding the strongest contender in the house, "I feel Kunickaa ji is real, she is taking the game on spot. Rest, I feel everyone is trying their best to be a part of the game."

Arshi further reacted to Amaal's comments on Awez-Nagma and Abhishek Bajaj, "I'm not following the show live feed to every episode, but on social media, I saw Amaal commenting, but I feel this is the way to be seen in the game, you need to do all bakwas.. tabhi fight hogi, gossip hogi, log dikhaenge.. and game interesting banegaa, so that's ok, nothing major till now." 

Arshi Khan on Gaurav Khanna

Arshi had an interesting take on Gaurav Khanna's 'can't cook Indian food' comment, despite winning Celebrity MasterChef, the Anupamaa actor refused to cook in the Bigg Boss kitchen. He instead said that he didn't know how to cook the desi cuisine and wouldn't want the housemates to go hungry because of him. Arshi reacted, "Indian food is easiest to cook, and most yummy. I feel Gaurav entered the show with the perception that his Anupamaa and MasterChef popularity would work in his favour, but somehow Bigg Boss is different. Here, things don't work as you think. It is challenging, not really easy. "

 

Did you find this article helpful?

Yes
No

