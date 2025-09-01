Baseer threw the food on her bed, disturbed her belongings, and later hid her makeup. In retaliation, Farhana scattered his things, sparking a chain of revenge acts

It all started after Baseer Ali had cleaned and wiped the floor. When Farhana Bhatt unintentionally spilt a spoon of poha, it caught his attention. Instead of brushing it off, Baseer picked up the food and hurled it onto Farhana’s bed, tossing her pillow and disturbing her bedsheet in the process.

The Bigg Boss 19 house, already brimming with tension, witnessed one of its messiest and most volatile clashes yet between Baseer Ali and Farhana Bhatt. What began with a minor accident quickly escalated into a full-blown war of revenge.

House at war with Baseer and Farhana's fight

Fuming with anger, Farhana retaliated by scattering Baseer’s belongings from his bed and bedside. The clash escalated further when Baseer hid her makeup, pushing tempers to new heights.

The situation spiralled as Baseer, in a fit of rage, walked across Farhana’s bed with his slippers on, breaking some of her jewellery. Farhana confronted him once again, hurling a pillow in his direction. Soon, the fight turned ugly with name-calling. Baseer snapped, “Ja jaake apni maa ke saamne ro,” while Farhana hit back with, “Teri koi aukat nahi hai.”

The explosive showdown reached its peak when Baseer dragged Farhana’s entire bed and dumped it near the swimming pool. Pushed to the edge, Farhana lashed out, cussing him openly, leaving housemates stunned at the chaos.

Farhana and Baseer's major fight

Earlier, Baseer and Farhana had a fight as soon as she returned to the house. It all started with Baseer taunting, “I still think you’re undeserving,” provoking Farhana to lash out and call him chapri. The two then spiraled into an exchange of heated insults, with Farhana saying, “Tere muh pe mai thuku bhi nahi, do kaudi ka. Tu aaya yaha ladkiya fasane, nahi hua toh tu mujhe ye sab bolne laga.” In response, Baseer retorted, “Tu mere type ki hai bhi nahi,” and went further to call her gutter.

The verbal battle only intensified as Baseer accused Farhana of having “gande ethics, gande morals, ganda behaviour, gandi zubaan, gande values,” and remarked, “Ek ladki hoke itni gandi baatien kar rahi ho aap.” He eventually went on to call her “ghatiya”, cementing this exchange as one of the most volatile altercations of the season so far.

With belongings trashed, insults exchanged, and emotions running high, this face-off has cemented itself as one of the most dramatic blow-ups of Bigg Boss 19 so far.