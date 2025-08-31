Salman then grilled Nehal for crying about food despite fruits being available and for unfairly labeling Kunicka rude over the thepla incident and also slammed Abhishek

The first Weekend Ka Vaar of Bigg Boss 19, set against the theme “Gharwalo Ki Sarkaar”, kicked off with Salman Khan entering the house and taking the contestants head-on for their behaviour through the week. From misplaced priorities to rising tensions, the superstar didn’t hold back as he pointed out the lapses that have made the house look more like a circus than a disciplined game.

Calling the house a “Mehkhana”, Salman remarked that all the housemates seem to care about is “Mai aur Khaana”. He highlighted how instead of focusing on the game, the contestants are drowning in self-obsession and petty arguments. Directing his sharp words at Abhishek, Salman scolded him for not even folding his bed yet, constantly complaining about being called out. “It’s a basic duty, and if you can’t take responsibility for the smallest things, how do you expect to survive in the Bigg Boss house?” he asked, setting the tone for an intense Weekend Ka Vaar.

Salman then questioned Nehal on why she cried over not getting food when fruits were still available in the house. “You made it look like you were crying because you weren’t fed at all. That’s not true,” Salman pointed out, leaving her visibly defensive. He then moved on to the thepla incident, where Nehal had asked Kunicka to make thinner theplas. While Kunicka complied, Nehal later called her rude for the same. “Everyone saw the episode, no one thought Kunicka was rude — except you,” Salman said firmly.

Pushing further, Salman asked Nehal what her “Gen Z style of replying” was, to which she could not respond.

The conversation then shifted to a moment Kunickaa described as her “sadma” in the house — feeling let down by Gaurav during the captaincy task. She revealed, “He considered me like his mother, but when it came to support, he didn’t stand by me. I’m glad Tanya pointed it out, because I tend to take things at face value. Otherwise, I wouldn’t have realized it.”

Gaurav, however, defended his stance, explaining, “I didn’t know how the captaincy task was going to play out. That’s why I couldn’t go to her directly and say I wanted to support Ashnoor. I even informed Abhishek about it. If Tanya’s words had come with the right intention, Kunickaa wouldn’t have been so upset.” But Salman Khan wasn’t entirely convinced, pointing out Gaurav’s misjudgment of Ashnoor and calling out his belief that the decision-making power rested solely with him.

With Salman making it clear that small complaints and misplaced accusations will not earn sympathy, the Weekend Ka Vaar once again turned into a mirror for contestants, exposing their actions for the world to see.