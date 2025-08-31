Breaking News
Thane traffic: Maharashtra minister proposes to shift Dahisar toll naka
TMC lists 37 buildings as highly dangerous, civic chief orders evacuations
Malwani Police seize over 200 kgs of ganja, six held
PM Modi lands in China, will hold talks with President Xi
Six killed after speeding truck runs over them in Beed
shot-button
E-paper E-paper
Home > Entertainment News > Television News > Article > Bigg Boss 19 Weekend Ka Vaar Salman Khan schools Abhishek Bajaj and Nehal Chudasama watch video

Bigg Boss 19 Weekend Ka Vaar: Salman Khan schools Abhishek Bajaj and Nehal Chudasama - watch video

Updated on: 31 August,2025 12:42 AM IST  |  Mumbai
mid-day online correspondent |

Top

Salman then grilled Nehal for crying about food despite fruits being available and for unfairly labeling Kunicka rude over the thepla incident and also slammed Abhishek

Bigg Boss 19 Weekend Ka Vaar: Salman Khan schools Abhishek Bajaj and Nehal Chudasama - watch video

Salman Khan, Abhishek Bajaj, Nehal Chudasama

Listen to this article
Bigg Boss 19 Weekend Ka Vaar: Salman Khan schools Abhishek Bajaj and Nehal Chudasama - watch video
x
00:00

The first Weekend Ka Vaar of Bigg Boss 19, set against the theme “Gharwalo Ki Sarkaar”, kicked off with Salman Khan entering the house and taking the contestants head-on for their behaviour through the week. From misplaced priorities to rising tensions, the superstar didn’t hold back as he pointed out the lapses that have made the house look more like a circus than a disciplined game.

The first Weekend Ka Vaar of Bigg Boss 19, set against the theme “Gharwalo Ki Sarkaar”, kicked off with Salman Khan entering the house and taking the contestants head-on for their behaviour through the week. From misplaced priorities to rising tensions, the superstar didn’t hold back as he pointed out the lapses that have made the house look more like a circus than a disciplined game.

Salman slammed Nehal and Abhishek



Calling the house a “Mehkhana”, Salman remarked that all the housemates seem to care about is “Mai aur Khaana”. He highlighted how instead of focusing on the game, the contestants are drowning in self-obsession and petty arguments. Directing his sharp words at Abhishek, Salman scolded him for not even folding his bed yet, constantly complaining about being called out. “It’s a basic duty, and if you can’t take responsibility for the smallest things, how do you expect to survive in the Bigg Boss house?” he asked, setting the tone for an intense Weekend Ka Vaar.


Salman then questioned Nehal on why she cried over not getting food when fruits were still available in the house. “You made it look like you were crying because you weren’t fed at all. That’s not true,” Salman pointed out, leaving her visibly defensive. He then moved on to the thepla incident, where Nehal had asked Kunicka to make thinner theplas. While Kunicka complied, Nehal later called her rude for the same. “Everyone saw the episode, no one thought Kunicka was rude — except you,” Salman said firmly.

Pushing further, Salman asked Nehal what her “Gen Z style of replying” was, to which she could not respond.

Salman on Kunickaa and Gaurav

The conversation then shifted to a moment Kunickaa described as her “sadma” in the house — feeling let down by Gaurav during the captaincy task. She revealed, “He considered me like his mother, but when it came to support, he didn’t stand by me. I’m glad Tanya pointed it out, because I tend to take things at face value. Otherwise, I wouldn’t have realized it.”

Gaurav, however, defended his stance, explaining, “I didn’t know how the captaincy task was going to play out. That’s why I couldn’t go to her directly and say I wanted to support Ashnoor. I even informed Abhishek about it. If Tanya’s words had come with the right intention, Kunickaa wouldn’t have been so upset.” But Salman Khan wasn’t entirely convinced, pointing out Gaurav’s misjudgment of Ashnoor and calling out his belief that the decision-making power rested solely with him.

With Salman making it clear that small complaints and misplaced accusations will not earn sympathy, the Weekend Ka Vaar once again turned into a mirror for contestants, exposing their actions for the world to see.

"Exciting news! Mid-day is now on WhatsApp Channels Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!

Did you find this article helpful?

Yes
No

Help us improve further by providing more detailed feedback and stand a chance to win a 3-month e-paper subscription! Click Here

Note: Winners will be selected via a lucky draw.

Help us improve further by providing more detailed feedback and stand a chance to win a 3-month e-paper subscription! Click Here

Note: Winners will be selected via a lucky draw.

Bigg Boss 19 Bigg Boss Salman Khan Bigg Boss Salman Khan indian television television news TV News TV updates Entertainment News Entertainment Buzz

Mid-Day Web Stories

Mid-Day Web Stories

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK