Breaking News
Thane traffic: Maharashtra minister proposes to shift Dahisar toll naka
TMC lists 37 buildings as highly dangerous, civic chief orders evacuations
Malwani Police seize over 200 kgs of ganja, six held
PM Modi lands in China, will hold talks with President Xi
Six killed after speeding truck runs over them in Beed
shot-button
E-paper E-paper
Home > Entertainment News > Television News > Article > Bigg Boss 19 Rajiv Adatia backs Gaurav Khanna against trolls Winning MasterChef doesnt mean

Bigg Boss 19: Rajiv Adatia backs Gaurav Khanna against trolls: 'Winning MasterChef doesn't mean..'

Updated on: 31 August,2025 12:08 AM IST  |  Mumbai
mid-day online correspondent |

Top

Rajiv Adatia defended Gaurav Khanna after he was trolled on Bigg Boss 19 for refusing to cook Indian food despite being a Celebrity MasterChef winner. Rajiv clarified that cooking for 20–25 people daily in Bigg Boss is very different from competing on MasterChef

Bigg Boss 19: Rajiv Adatia backs Gaurav Khanna against trolls: 'Winning MasterChef doesn't mean..'

Rajiv Adatia Gaurav Khanna

Listen to this article
Bigg Boss 19: Rajiv Adatia backs Gaurav Khanna against trolls: 'Winning MasterChef doesn't mean..'
x
00:00

Rajiv Adatia has come forward to defend Gaurav Khanna after the actor was trolled for admitting on Bigg Boss that he does not know how to cook Indian food. Addressing the ongoing chatter, Rajiv clarified that people are confusing two very different scenarios. “Winning Celebrity MasterChef and cooking for 20–25 people daily in Bigg Boss are two very different things,” Rajiv explained.

Rajiv Adatia has come forward to defend Gaurav Khanna after the actor was trolled for admitting on Bigg Boss that he does not know how to cook Indian food. Addressing the ongoing chatter, Rajiv clarified that people are confusing two very different scenarios. “Winning Celebrity MasterChef and cooking for 20–25 people daily in Bigg Boss are two very different things,” Rajiv explained.

Rajiv comes out in support



Speaking about Gaurav, Rajiv added, “When he entered Celebrity MasterChef, he was not a professional cook. In fact, during our two weeks of training, he spent hours in the kitchen perfecting his dishes. His strength was desserts and plating; he’s an artist, so presentation came naturally to him. But cooking for the masses is an entirely different skill. Just because you win MasterChef doesn’t mean you’re suddenly a restaurant chef.”


Rajiv also pointed out that Gaurav’s growth in Celebrity MasterChef was remarkable: “He showed progression from a non-cook to someone who could put together strong dishes. That’s what the show was about. But in Bigg Boss, every day Indian food for 20 people is another world.”

Concluding, Rajiv firmly said, “It’s actually good he isn’t cooking inside the house. If it were desserts, he’d excel. People need to understand the difference.”

Here's what Gaurav said in the episode

Here's what had happened in the episode: when Kunickaa assigned the duties, she asked Gaurav to take over kitchen to which Gaurav refused. He said, "Ma’am, I won’t make it. I anyways don’t know how to make Indian food, then housemates will have to be hungry all day." 

He went on to shared, Mera mann nahi hai aur mujhe aata bhi nahi Indian khaana banana. Maine voh show (Celebrity MasterChef), iss show ke liye thodi kiya hai. Ab tumhe kahen ki actor ho acting karo sara din. Voh logon ne dekhliya mujhe cooking kitna aata hai. Iss show main unko meri personality dekhni hai (I don’t feel like it, and I don’t even know how to cook Indian food. I didn’t do that show (Celebrity MasterChef) just for this show. Now, if someone tells you that you’re an actor, so act the whole day. It’s the same thing. People have already seen how much I know about cooking. In this show, they’re supposed to see my personality)."

"Exciting news! Mid-day is now on WhatsApp Channels Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!

Did you find this article helpful?

Yes
No

Help us improve further by providing more detailed feedback and stand a chance to win a 3-month e-paper subscription! Click Here

Note: Winners will be selected via a lucky draw.

Help us improve further by providing more detailed feedback and stand a chance to win a 3-month e-paper subscription! Click Here

Note: Winners will be selected via a lucky draw.

Gaurav Khanna Bigg Boss 19 Bigg Boss Salman Khan indian television television news TV News TV updates Entertainment News Entertainment News Update

Mid-Day Web Stories

Mid-Day Web Stories

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK