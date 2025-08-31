Rajiv Adatia defended Gaurav Khanna after he was trolled on Bigg Boss 19 for refusing to cook Indian food despite being a Celebrity MasterChef winner. Rajiv clarified that cooking for 20–25 people daily in Bigg Boss is very different from competing on MasterChef

Rajiv Adatia has come forward to defend Gaurav Khanna after the actor was trolled for admitting on Bigg Boss that he does not know how to cook Indian food. Addressing the ongoing chatter, Rajiv clarified that people are confusing two very different scenarios. “Winning Celebrity MasterChef and cooking for 20–25 people daily in Bigg Boss are two very different things,” Rajiv explained.

Rajiv comes out in support

Speaking about Gaurav, Rajiv added, “When he entered Celebrity MasterChef, he was not a professional cook. In fact, during our two weeks of training, he spent hours in the kitchen perfecting his dishes. His strength was desserts and plating; he’s an artist, so presentation came naturally to him. But cooking for the masses is an entirely different skill. Just because you win MasterChef doesn’t mean you’re suddenly a restaurant chef.”

Rajiv also pointed out that Gaurav’s growth in Celebrity MasterChef was remarkable: “He showed progression from a non-cook to someone who could put together strong dishes. That’s what the show was about. But in Bigg Boss, every day Indian food for 20 people is another world.”

Concluding, Rajiv firmly said, “It’s actually good he isn’t cooking inside the house. If it were desserts, he’d excel. People need to understand the difference.”

Here's what Gaurav said in the episode

Here's what had happened in the episode: when Kunickaa assigned the duties, she asked Gaurav to take over kitchen to which Gaurav refused. He said, "Ma’am, I won’t make it. I anyways don’t know how to make Indian food, then housemates will have to be hungry all day."

He went on to shared, Mera mann nahi hai aur mujhe aata bhi nahi Indian khaana banana. Maine voh show (Celebrity MasterChef), iss show ke liye thodi kiya hai. Ab tumhe kahen ki actor ho acting karo sara din. Voh logon ne dekhliya mujhe cooking kitna aata hai. Iss show main unko meri personality dekhni hai (I don’t feel like it, and I don’t even know how to cook Indian food. I didn’t do that show (Celebrity MasterChef) just for this show. Now, if someone tells you that you’re an actor, so act the whole day. It’s the same thing. People have already seen how much I know about cooking. In this show, they’re supposed to see my personality)."