Home > Entertainment News > Television News > Article > Bigg Boss 19 Celebrity MasterChef winner Gaurav Khanna refuses to cook in the house

Bigg Boss 19: Celebrity MasterChef winner Gaurav Khanna refuses to cook in the house

Updated on: 26 August,2025 02:35 PM IST  |  Mumbai
mid-day online correspondent |

The calm in the Bigg Boss 19 house is fading as strategy and clashes emerge. In the kitchen task, Gaurav Khanna backed the housemates’ decision to choose Abhishek Bajaj over Nehal Chudasama for cooking duties, sparking a disagreement with Nehal

Bigg Boss 19: Celebrity MasterChef winner Gaurav Khanna refuses to cook in the house

Gaurav Khanna

Listen to this article
Bigg Boss 19: Celebrity MasterChef winner Gaurav Khanna refuses to cook in the house
x
00:00

The Bigg Boss 19 house is slowly moving from its initial calm into moments of strategy and decision-making. The latest kitchen task became the stage for Gaurav Khanna to showcase his leadership qualities and competitive approach to the game.



When it came to selecting contestants for the kitchen duties, the housemates collectively decided to choose Abhishek Bajaj over Nehal Chudasama. While Nehal was confident about her cooking abilities, the choice of Abhishek raised eyebrows as he is not familiar with cooking. The moment sparked a brief disagreement between Nehal and Gaurav, who strongly backed the  decision of the housemates and stood his ground with clarity and confidence.



Gaurav reacts to the fight


Explaining his stance later in a conversation with Baseer, Gaurav said, “I have come here for a reason, to win and not to cook. Everyone here has a democracy, I also have one, and I will keep my point.” His words highlighted not only his determination but also his clear vision of the game.

Though the choice created a small debate in the house, it also underlined Gaurav’s willingness to support bold calls, even if they are unexpected. Contestants and audiences alike are now getting a glimpse of his competitive spirit and the fact that he is here to play the game with focus.

As the journey progresses, it is evident that the “honeymoon period” inside the house is over. Gaurav himself mentioned, “Aajse kalesh hoga, honeymoon period over, ab maza aayega,” setting the tone for the days ahead. The first day of their stay also saw the much-talked-about bed task, where all contestants nominated Mridul, leaving him to sleep outside. Adding to the early dynamics, Gaurav and Tanya were seen sharing a lighthearted conversation, where Tanya jokingly asked for his opinion in the Baseer-Kunikka argument. To this, Gaurav smartly replied that he will put forth his opinions at the right time, showcasing his thoughtful approach to the game.

Farrhana heads to the secret room

Amid these arguments, Bigg Boss adds a new twist. After much clash, housemates named Farrhana Bhatt, citing how she is not participating in household chores and throwing a weight. After a collective decision, she was ousted from the house and sent to a secret room. 

