Bigg Boss 19: Kunickaa Sadanand and Baseer Ali get into heated argument, Farrhana Bhatt gets out of the house

Updated on: 25 August,2025 10:56 PM IST  |  Mumbai
mid-day online correspondent

The first day of Bigg Boss 19 house saw massive fight happening between Baseer Ali and Kunickaa Sadanand after which the former called her rude. Amid this, Bigg Boss ousted Farrhana Bhatt and sent her to secret room

Bigg Boss 19: Kunickaa Sadanand and Baseer Ali get into heated argument, Farrhana Bhatt gets out of the house

Kunickaa Sadanand and Baseer Ali

Bigg Boss season 19's first episode aired today, and it has set the tone for how fiery the season is going to be. From the very first episode, a new twist was introduced. In a surprising turn of events, a contestant was ousted from the house on the very first day, while Kunickaa Sadanand and Baseer Ali got into an ugly argument.

Farrhana Bhatt gets out of the house



While housemates were dividing the duties and settling into the house, Bigg Boss asked them to name a contestant who they thought was unfit to stay in the house. Pranit More mentioned his own name, which did not go down well with others. After much clash, housemates named Farrhana Bhatt, citing how she was not participating in household chores and was throwing her weight around. After the collective decision, she was ousted from the house and sent to a secret room.


Kunickaa Sadanand and Baseer Ali get into a heated argument

After this instance, an ugly fight erupted between the veteran actor and Baseer Ali. It all began when Baseer went into the kitchen and asked Nehal, “If I need an omelette, who do I tell?” To this, Kunickaa replied, “You can make it yourself. Cut the onions and then I will make it for you.” This did not go down well with Baseer, who said to Awez, “Maine omelette manga, bolti hai khud banalo. If I knew, why would the cooking team make it?” While Kunickaa was clearing her stance, Baseer said, “I didn’t even ask you to cook and I was talking to someone else. It’s very rude of you for no reason.”

 
 
 
 
 
After this, before sleeping, Kunickaa clarified, “I will only cook when it is clear that food is made for everyone; apart from that, don’t expect me to cook anything else.” Tanya Mittal then came and conveyed this to Baseer, who gave her a befitting reply.

For the unversed, Bigg Boss 19 has introduced the Gharwalon Ki Sarkaar theme, where the contestants will get more power than in previous seasons. The show streams on JioCinema at 9 p.m., and later the episodes air on Colors TV at 10:30 p.m.

