Gaurav also clarified he’s not entering to revive fame but to challenge himself at a successful stage of his career, curious to see how the experience shapes him and also credited his wife for pushing him to do Bigg Boss 19

Gaurav Khanna, the winner of Celebrity MasterChef , is from Kanpur. He made his acting debut on the television serial 'Bhabhi'. He rose to stardom with 'Kumkum' and has been in countless serials over the previous 15 years. However, his portrayal of Anuj Kapadia in Anupamaa (2021) propelled him to national prominence. After leaving the show in 2024, he competed in Celebrity MasterChef India, where he won the title. As he enters the Bigg Boss 19 house, the actor exclusively shares his take with mid-day.

What made him pick the show

Gaurav revealed what made him agree to the show, "I think the love of the viewers and the audience who have liked me in a non-fiction space. I have always been a fiction actor, a television actor, and I have had the immense pleasure of being loved by so many people. So I really wanted them to also see me behind those characters they have loved. I want them to see the real Gaurav. I want them to see the real personality who has brought all those characters to life."

When asked what he would choose, friendship or fights, "I think somewhere in between, because I am not an extremist in life. I like the middle path, but then there are times in life when you have to decide black or white, and Bigg Boss is a show all about it. About choices, about relationships, about friendships, about standing up to something. So, yeah, I think I would be somewhere in the middle, but with my extremist situations also thrown here and there."

There won't be Gaurav's signature dishes

Gaurav revealed he wouldn't be cooking his signature dishes in the house, "Very tough, very tough because in MasterChef, the dishes which we had were fine dining and as much as I know about Bigg Boss, the rations are limited, the equipment and the ingredients are very different. So, it's not right to compare two foods which belong to different types of food culture. MasterChef was all about taste, innovation, presentation, whereas I think Bigg Boss is all about gameplay, strategy, survival and a lot many other things. So, it's wrong to compare both of them. But as far as skills are concerned, I think, of course, I've learned life skills in my earlier show, and they say once you know how to swim, you generally know how to swim. So, yes, I can cook to survive myself or a little better than many others, but then Bigg Boss is a different ballgame."

Gaurav went on to share his wife pushed him, "Oh yes, Akanksha did push me. She said, 'Gaurav, you should definitely do it and like you always say, that you always want to do something else from your earlier work. This is a good opportunity and you have time, so why don't you do it?' And even I thought so. I said, Yes, if not now, then when?"

He further shared his excitement, "I'm very excited because a lot many people were telling me that generally, people go to Bigg Boss when they want to get back to fame, they want to get back to work, etc, etc. So, they were surprised that I was entering Bigg Boss at this time in my career when things are going pretty well by God's grace. So, that's the whole idea. I've always been a guy who has challenged my own self, and this is as a challenge, I've taken it as a challenge to my own self rather than any of my co-contestants. I want to see what sort of person I come out to be post Bigg Boss."