Bigg Boss 19: Gaurav Khanna gets flooded with love from co-stars Rajiv Adatia, Archana Gautam and more

Updated on: 25 August,2025 10:38 PM IST  |  Mumbai
mid-day online correspondent |

Top

Bigg Boss 19 launched with grandeur, but it was Gaurav Khanna’s stylish entry that stole the spotlight. Friends, colleagues, and fans flooded social media with support

Bigg Boss 19: Gaurav Khanna gets flooded with love from co-stars Rajiv Adatia, Archana Gautam and more

Gaurav Khanna

The launch of Bigg Boss 19 was every bit the grand spectacle fans expected, but it was Gaurav Khanna’s confident entry that stole the spotlight. Known for his versatile acting and strong personality, Gaurav walked into the house with flair. The moment he entered, support from his friends, colleagues, and fans began flooding social media.

Gaurav received best wishes from his co-stars



Rajiv Adatia shared an encouraging post on social media where he was seen cheering and supporting his MasterChef friend Gaurav Khanna. Mr Faisu aka Faisal Shaikh too joined the cheer, extending his love and blessings for the actor’s new journey inside the house.


Interestingly, Archana Gautam and Gautam Vig showcased their excitement in real time. Both celebrities were seen watching the premiere episode and then posting stories about Gaurav’s entry. Archana, who has been a memorable part of Bigg Boss herself, said that Gaurav has the spark to go a long way. Gautam Vig added that Gaurav’s charm and confidence are sure to make him one of the strongest contestants of the season.

Adding to the list of cheerleaders, Gaurav’s Anupama co-star Aashish Kedar also voiced his support, calling him a powerhouse performer who will win hearts in the Bigg Boss house just like he did on screen.

Fans, too, are going all out in showering their love. Social media has been buzzing with clips, edits, and trending hashtags praising Gaurav’s personality and stylish entry. Many have already started calling him the “highlight of the premiere” and are confident that his balanced, composed yet entertaining side will make him a top contender.

With such vocal support coming from industry peers and the overwhelming love of fans, Gaurav Khanna’s journey has already become a hot topic. Viewers are now waiting to see whether he can live up to the hype and create unforgettable moments inside the house.

Salman Khan called Gaurav the 'green flag ambassador'

In the premiere, Salman Khan introduced Gaurav with a unique compliment, calling him the “green flag ka brand ambassador.” The remark highlighted his image as someone steady, positive, and trustworthy—qualities rarely associated with the unpredictable world of Bigg Boss. The superstar’s words instantly created a stir on social media, with fans flooding timelines to celebrate Gaurav’s entry.

