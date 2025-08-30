Breaking News
Bigg Boss 19 Salman Khan to introduce Amaal Malliks lady love on national TV

Bigg Boss 19: Salman Khan to introduce Amaal Mallik's lady love on national TV?

Updated on: 30 August,2025 07:45 PM IST  |  Mumbai
mid-day online correspondent |

The first Weekend Ka Vaar of Bigg Boss 19 promises drama and surprises. The promo shows Salman Khan questioning Natalia Janoszek about Mridul Tiwari, after which the two share a romantic dance

Bigg Boss 19: Salman Khan to introduce Amaal Mallik's lady love on national TV?

Salman Khan, Amaal Mallik

The first Weekend Ka Vaar of Bigg Boss 19 is due to air tonight, and fans are excited to see Salman Khan provide reality checks to the housemates. While the episode premieres today, we got a sneak peek at the inaugural Weekend Ka Vaar due to the makers' promotional video. Mridul Tiwari and Polish actress Natalia Janoszek will be seen having a passionate dance, while Salman Khan will be shown introducing a special guest throughout the episode, implying that she is Amaal Mallik's girlfriend.

Salman Khan brings Amaal's girlfriend on stage



Salman Khan returns to host Bigg Boss 19 Weekend Ka Vaar and questions Natalia about Mridul Tiwari in the episode's promo. "Mridul hai, meri jaan," she says. The two were then spotted dancing to the tune "Dil Diyan Gallan". Later, Salman Khan informs Amaal Mallik that he has a surprise for him. "Ek khush khabri hai apke liye Amaal. Jinko aapne national TV pe confess kiya hai, I miss you, unko humne ya bula liya. (There is wonderful news for you, Amaal. We've brought her here (the one you admitted to missing on national television)," he continues.


Amaal appears baffled at first, but then a woman is seen heading to the stage. However, her face was not depicted in the promo video.

Amaal Mallik confirmed on Bigg Boss 19 that he is dating someone outside of the program. He was previously seen assuring his lover that he is loyal to her and asking her not to worry about what he will do on Salman Khan's controversial reality show.

Amaal's confession for his ladylove

Amaal had confessed, "There is something I want to tell my special person, who is scared that I might mess up things on Bigg Boss 19 or I will find someone else in the house. That’s not going to happen, I say this from my heart, if you are watching me, I am here, but I have carried your respect along with me. I have made you a promise, and you have told me that once we meet outside after the show, we will sit and have a heartfelt conversation, and try to understand each other."

Amaal went on to say that he missed her, he quipped, "On this show, I might be portrayed differently, you might see my negative side, you might think I am short-tempered, but the environment here is only like that. To play your game, you need to be vocal, but don’t worry. I don’t know if I should say this on national television, but I have understood that in just three days, I am missing you a lot. I wish we had more time together. I could just meet you twice before coming here. I am missing you a lot." 

Did you find this article helpful?

Yes
No

