With Bigg Boss 19 kicking off last weekend, all eyes are now on the first Weekend Ka Vaar. And the weekend special is already turning heads as host Salman Khan is seen taking a strong stand against contestant Pranit More. After the comedian was announced as a contestant on the show, clips from his past comedy shows, in which he was seen making jokes about Salman Khan , have been going viral. Now, in the newly released promo, the Bollywood superstar was seen losing his cool over Pranit's old jokes, leaving housemates visibly stunned.

Salman Khan blasts Pranit More

The video clip shows Salman telling Pranit that he is aware of his past comments and why he chose to use his name to make jokes that crossed the line. Salman said, “Mujhe pata hai aap ne mere upar kya kya bola hai jo ki sahi nahi hai. Jo jokes aap ne maare hai mere upar, agar aap meri jagah hote aur main andar aap ke jagah hota toh aap kaise react karte?” (I know exactly what you have said about me, which was not right. The jokes you cracked about me, if you were in my place and I was inside in your place, how would you have reacted?)

He further added, “Tab aapko logon ko haswana tha mera naam use karke, aap ne woh kiya. I just think you should not go beneath the belt.” (Back then, you wanted to make people laugh by using my name, and you did that. I just think you should not go beneath the belt.)

Earlier, during the premiere night, when Pranit came face-to-face with Salman, the actor, in Marathi, hinted at Pranit's past jokes and quipped if he would now crack a joke on him. The comedian replied, "Nahi sir, aap par mazak udaunga, toh khud udd jaunga."

Pranit More's joke on Salman Khan

In one of his past stand-up videos, Pranit joked to a woman about wearing a large, fancy ringnoting that her ring looked similar to Salman's bracelet. The woman responded saying, "Haan, uska hi aadha leke aayi hoon." Pranit then joked, "Farmhouse par gayi thi kya?," leaving the audience in splits.

Similarly, while interacting with a teacher from an NGO, Pranit asked her which NGO she worked with. The woman said, "Humara Foothpath." Pranit joked at it saying, "Kon hai iska brand ambassador… Salman Khan?"