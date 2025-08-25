Pranit More, who recently entered Bigg Boss 19, praised Salman Khan on the premiere night while sharing the stage with him. Soon after, old stand-up clips of him mocking the superstar’s driving, farmhouse lifestyle, and career resurfaced online

Bigg Boss season 19 has kickstarted and the premiere night introduced 17 contestants who will be locked inside the house. Stand-up comedian Pranit More has also entered the house and, while sharing the stage with Salman Khan , he praised him. Now, just a day after the premiere, Pranit is in the news as netizens have dug out old clips of him taking jibes at Bhaijaan. They have now questioned his hypocrisy and pointed out every statement.

When Pranit More took dig at Salman Khan

On the grand premiere episode, More told Salman, "Aapka mazaak udaunga toh main udd jaunga (If I make fun of you, I’m gone)." He also added that his father is a huge fan of the superstar and is proud of seeing his son sharing stage with the actor.

Now, an old video of him mocking Salman Khan has been surfacing on the internet. Here, More can be heard saying, "Salman ke saamne paise ki baat kar raha hai ki 'Humne Salman ko paise khilaye.' Salman paise khaata hi nahi, voh logo ke career khaata hai (He was talking about money in front of Salman and claimed that he gave him money. Salman doesn't take money, he destroys people's career)."

Another Pranit's statement was, "But Rohit Shetty ne baadme usko bataya ki 'Dekho, movie mei gaadi chalane milegi aur kaise bhi chala sakte ho.' Salman bola, kidar sign karne ka hai (Rohit Shetty told him later, 'You can drive in the movie and you can drive anyhow. Salman asked where should I sign)."

In one of his stand-up shows, Pranit was doing a crowd work bit where he asked a woman about her large ring, which allegedly looked like Salman’s bracelet. In reply to his question, the lady said, “Haan, uska hi aadha leke aayi hoon." While taking a dig at Salman, Pranit further added, “Farmhouse par gayi thi kya?" leaving the audience in splits.

Meanwhile, in another case, while talking to another woman who was a teacher from an NGO, Pranit asked her which NGO she worked with, and the lady said, “Humara Footpath." Pranit then joked, “Kaun hai iska brand ambassador… Salman Khan?"

About Bigg Boss 19

Bigg Boss 19 has introduced the Gharwalon Ki Sarkaar theme, where the contestants will get more power than in previous seasons. The show, which premiered yesterday, streams on JioHotstar at 9 p.m., and later the episodes air on Colors TV at 10:30 p.m.