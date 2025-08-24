Bhojpuri actress Neelam Giri has entered the Bigg Boss 19 house. In an exclusive chat with mid-day, she opens up about meeting Salman Khan, the Bhojpuri industry facing criticism, and reveals Sidharth Shukla and Elvish Yadav as her favorite contestants

Neelam Giri is one of the popular actresses of the Bhojpuri industry. She is known for her unapologetic and fearless nature, and now she is all set to showcase her personality in Salman Khan-hosted Bigg Boss 19 house. Ahead of premiere night, Neelam gets candid with mid-day about meeting Salman Khan, Bhojpuri industry being looked down and dealing with criticism.

Neelam Giri on meeting Salman Khan

When asked why she decided to participate in the controversial show, Neelam asserts, “I had been getting an opportunity to enter Bigg Boss for the last two years, and even this time, I was initially skeptical. But then I realized that if such a chance is coming my way, I should definitely grab it, because very few people get this kind of opportunity.”

We further prodded her about her excitement to meet Salman Khan and pat comes the reply, “I am very happy and excited to meet him. It is like a dream come true. Honestly, when I finally meet him, I don’t know if I’ll be able to say anything as I might just keep looking at him because I’ll be too nervous.

Neelam Giri on Bhojpuri industry being looked down

Bhojpuri actors are often trolled and looked down by other artists in the show. When asked Neelam how does she react to such labels and judgments, she says, “Bhojpuri samajh kar koi kisi ko criticize karta hai toh woh aise hi galat hai. Kyunki kisi ke kaam, language, and personality pe comment karna galat baat hai. (Because no one should say anything about someone's language, someone's work, or their image). But if someone does, I won’t stay quiet and give a valid reply.”

She also believes times are now changing and shares, “Ye lanchhan toh bahut hi common hai aur hum log pareshan hain ki ye baar-baar hota hai aur humein react karna padta hai. (This kind of criticism is very common, and honestly, it does disturb us that it keeps happening again and again, forcing us to react every time.). But things are changing now. The situation has improved a lot. Not everyone thinks like this; only a few people do, and we can’t change their opinions. They are right in their place.”

The actor further explains, “What we can do as artists is focus on our work and keep getting better. Whenever we bring a new album or a film, we try to present it in the best possible way, so that these allegations slowly fade away.”

On a parting note, she reveals her favourite contestant from past seasons and shares, “There was a season where Siddharth Shukla was there. I really liked that, and he was my favorite contestant. Apart from that, Elvish Yadav also played very well.”