A shooter involved in the recent firing outside YouTuber and Bigg Boss OTT winner Elvish Yadav’s Gurugram home has been arrested after a police encounter in Faridabad. The police personnel reportedly shot him during an encounter, due to which he sustained a leg injury and was arrested

On Sunday, more than a dozen bullets were fired at Elvish Yadav’s residence in Gurugram . After the incident, the YouTuber’s fans are concerned over his safety. While the probe is underway, a shooter involved in firing outside Elvish Yadav's house was arrested after a brief encounter near Faridpur village early Friday.

Shooter arrested in Elvish Yadav’s firing case

The accused, Ishant Gandhi alias Ishu, is a resident of Faridabad. He was shot in the leg and has been hospitalised, they said. According to police, Gandhi was intercepted by a crime branch team from Sector 30, Faridabad, around 4.30 am while he was riding a motorcycle. When signalled to stop, he allegedly tried to flee and opened fire at the team, they said. In retaliation, police fired at his feet, injuring him, after which he was arrested.

"Gandhi was one of the shooters who fired at YouTuber Elvish Yadav's house in Gurugram on August 17. He is admitted to the hospital and we will interrogate him after he is discharged," said Mukesh Malhotra, Deputy Commissioner of Police (Crime), Faridabad to ANI. According to police, CCTV camera footage captured Gandhi firing during the incident.

About firing at Elvish Yadav’s residence

For those unaware, three masked miscreants opened fire outside the residence of YouTuber and Big Boss OTT winner Elvish Yadav in Gurugram's Sector 57. The incident took place at around 5:30 AM. More than a dozen rounds were fired. Elvish Yadav was not at his residence at the time of the firing.

Hours after over two dozen bullets were fired at YouTuber and Bigg Boss OTT 2 star Elvish Yadav's Gurugram home, the 'Bhau Gang' claimed responsibility for the incident. Members of the group claimed that Elvish was attacked because he promoted betting applications and destroyed lives.

After the incident, the Bigg Boss OTT 2 winner assured his followers that he and his family members are safe. He wrote on social media, “I would like to extend my sincere gratitude for your good wishes. My family and I are safe and well. Your kind thoughts and concern are truly appreciated. Thank you."