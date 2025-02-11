Breaking News
Priyanka Chopra's newly-wed sister-in-law Neelam Upadhyaya suffers burns on her skin

Updated on: 11 February,2025 09:48 PM IST  |  Mumbai
Neelam Upadhyaya, who married Priyanka's brother Siddharth Chopra recently, posted a photo of allergic reaction around her collarbone

Priyanka Chopra's newly-wed sister-in-law Neelam Upadhyaya suffers burns on her skin

Neelam Upadhyaya married Siddharth Chopra on Feb 7

Priyanka Chopra's newly-wed sister-in-law Neelam Upadhyaya suffers burns on her skin
Priyanka Chopra's sister-in-law, Neelam Upadhyaya, recently revealed that she is experiencing a skin reaction, possibly caused by the haldi paste used during her Haldi ceremony. Although she had performed a patch test prior to the event, the combination of haldi and sun exposure led to burns on her skin. Neelam also reached out to her followers for suggestions on how to alleviate the discomfort and promote healing.


In her recent Instagram story, Neelam, who recently married Priyanka's brother Siddharth Chopra, posted a photo of allergic reaction around her collarbone and wrote, "What on earth????? I think it’s a reaction of the haldi paste to the sun. Although I did a patch test a few days before the function and everything was okay. Any remedies?"


For the haldi ceremony, Siddharth and Neelam coordinated their outfits in traditional yellow attire. While Siddharth wore a yellow kurta paired with black sunglasses, Neelam exuded elegance in a strappy blouse, skirt, and dupatta, accented with white accessories. Priyanka Chopra also wore a stunning yellow lehenga.


 
 
 
 
 
A post shared by Priyanka (@priyankachopra)

Siddharth Chopra got engaged to Neelam Upadhyaya on August 26, 2024. The couple exchanged vows in a close-knit daytime ceremony on February 7 in the presence of their family members and close ones.

Their week-long wedding celebrations featured a range of events, including a Haldi ceremony, Sangeet, and other joyful festivities.

Notably, both Priyanka and Nick Jonas shared glimpses of the wedding on social media. Showcasing her stunning looks from the various wedding functions, PeeCee wrote, “Bhai ki shaadi but also Fashion #SidNee."

During the Mehendi ceremony, Nick performed his hit song "Maan Meri Jaan" for the guests. He was later joined by his father, Kevin Jonas, who entertained everyone with the popular Jonas Brothers track "When You Look Me In The Eyes."

The Desi Girl also danced to her iconic songs, including "Darling" from "7 Khoon Maaf," "Dil Maange More," and "Dhan Te Nan."

