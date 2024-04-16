Breaking News
Salman Khan house firing: Arrested accused to be brought to Mumbai today

Updated on: 16 April,2024 08:20 AM IST  |  Mumbai
Samiullah Khan | samiullah.khan@mid-day.com

The accused duo in Salman Khan house firing incident were arrested within 48 hours of the incident from Gujarat's Bhuj early on Tuesday morning.

The accused were arrested from Gujarat's Bhuj/ Mumbai Police

Listen to this article
The accused duo arrested by the Mumbai Police's Crime Branch in connection with actor Salman Khan's house firing incident will be brought to the city on Tuesday via flight. Their flight is expected to arrive in the city at 10 am. 


The duo were arrested within 48 hours of the incident from Gujarat's Bhuj early on Tuesday morning. 


The accused were taken in police custody within 48 hours/ Sourced PhotoThe accused were taken in police custody within 48 hours/ Sourced Photo


The two arrested accused had fled to the neighbouring state after they opened fire at least four rounds outside Salman Khan's residence in Galaxy Apartment in Mumbai's Bandra at around 5 am on April 14. 

Earlier on Monday, the Navi Mumbai Police had detained two individuals associated with the motorcycle bearing a Raigad registration number used by the shooters. 

The shooters had fled to Gujarat after the incident/ Sourced PhotoThe shooters had fled to Gujarat after the incident/ Sourced Photo

"The motorcycle, with a Raigad registration number plate captured in CCTV footage, is under investigation to determine if it was sold, reported missing, or stolen," an official had said. 

