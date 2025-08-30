Gauahar Khan has lashed out at Bigg Boss 19 contestant Tanya Mittal for her comments about domestic workers. Taking to X, Gauahar vented out her frustration, saying what do people get by demeaning them

Gauahar Khan calls out Tanya Mittal over her derogatory remarks on domestic workers: 'What do you get?'

Former Bigg Boss winner Gauahar Khan has lashed out against Bigg Boss 19 contestant Tanya Mittal following her comments about domestic workers. Her comments sparked controversy and Gauaher expressed her frustration over the remarks. Taking to X (formerly Twitter), Gauahar expressed her disappointment and questioned her mentality behind such remarks.

Gauahar tweeted, “Logon ko naukaron ko neecha dikhake kya milta hai??? Jo aapke liye ghar mein kaam karte hain, woh aapki zaroorat hain. Unhe chhoti category kaise kaha ja sakta hai? Koi status symbol banata hai, koi naukron ko bad example ya bad comparison mein batata hai… SAD! #BiggBoss19 log apne actions se bade bante hain, apne bank balance ya imaginary status se nahi.”

When Tanya Mittal left everyone in splits

Meanwhile, in another incident, in a promo shared by Colors TV earlier on their official Instagram handle, Tanya was seen making everyone laugh during a routine house chore. She was seen sweeping the lawn, when she broke into a melodramatic complaint. Her drama caught the attention of comedian Pranit More, who jokingly referred to her as a “zinda laash” (living corpse) and asked what was wrong.

Tanya pointed at her fingers and claimed, “Mere haath kat rahe hain” (My hands are getting scraped). When the comedian advised her to wear gloves, she replied with a hilarious reply, “But they won’t match my outfit.”

Funnily, Tanya didn’t stop there. In full dramatic flair, she further exclaimed, “Mere komal haath… Mujhe medical room ki zarurat hai. Maine aaj ke liye bohot jhaadoo laga li.” (My delicate hands… I need the medical room. I’ve done too much sweeping for one day.) Her performance and drama had housemates Baseer Ali, Zeishan Qadri, Awez Darbar, Nagma Mirajkar, and others bursting into laughter.

Tanya Mittal is a spiritual content creator. She is no stranger to attention. She first went viral during the Kumbh Mela 2025 after which she since built a massive social media following. Hailing from Madhya Pradesh, she has over 2.5 million followers on Instagram where she is known o share shares motivational posts, spiritual stories and lifestyle content.