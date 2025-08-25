Tanya Mittal, entrepreneur, influencer, and Miss Asia Tourism Universe 2018, is entering Bigg Boss 19 with a bold personality and unique flair. Representing small-town achievers from Gwalior, she described herself as a strong, outspoken woman who refuses to give up despite past failures and controversies

Tanya Mittal, an entrepreneur, influencer, and international pageant winner, was named Miss Asia Tourism Universe in 2018. She hails from Gwalior and has established herself as a successful young businesswoman with a large social media following. Tanya brings intelligence, poise, and desire to the house, representing India's youthful achievers. In an exclusive conversation, Tanya revealed she is carrying around 700 sarees in the house.

On her reason behind doing Bigg Boss 19

When asked Tanya Mittal about what made her agree to sign the show, she said, "I deserve it, my personality is just being me. You see a girl who is not a superstar, not a politician, nor does she have any support from her family. She is from a small town and has been living the life that everybody dreams of. I think that makes me very interesting. Our country is full of misogynistic people; we barely see a strong woman, so that is something that you will see more in Bigg Boss 19."

The spiritual influencer shared that she is taking more than 10 suitcases to the Bigg Boss 19 house, "You are going to see so much jewellery and sarees with me. I am carrying around 11-12 suitcases. We have prepared 700 sarees, which would be three sarees a day."

Tanya shares her plans for the show

Tanya further shared, "People know me from a distance. You see me in reels, which is a part of my life. You see me meeting young girls in different cities, fighting for the right, and never giving up. So that is the reality that the world needs to see. I failed, there were two controversies, but I didn't give up."

When asked whether she would fight or make bonds, she said, "Main chambal ki ladki hoon. I am from Gwalior, so I am going to have fights. Humare ghar pe bohot saari bandookein hai. I am very strong opinionated person, and I love to fight."

Tanya revealed that she has never done household chores, it is going to be challenging for her, "I am good for nothing when it comes to household chores. I have various helpers who do my work. It is recently that they taught me which soap is used for what. I am really nervous about it. It is a struggle for me. I have set a strong standard for myself, I have never imagined that I would do my work, I am scared of these chores. It is going to really tough for me in the house."