n the captaincy task, Tanya chose Kunickaa Sadanand as the first captain of the season, who then enforced discipline by punishing Abhishek for neglecting duties

Bigg Boss 19’s nomination task brought forward another stormy chapter in the house when Gaurav Khanna found himself caught between his friend Kunickaa and contestant Tanya. The spark of the fight began when Tanya stirred the pot, suggesting that Gaurav supported Ashnoor as captain instead of Kunickaa. This remark visibly fractured the bond between Gaurav and Kunickaa, leading to a heated exchange.

Rift between Gaurav and Kunickaa

At one point during the task, Gaurav stood firm and asserted, “Chodunga toh main bhi nahi hoon toh main Khanna hi”, making it clear that he wasn’t one to step back from competition. But what turned heads was his attempt to clarify the situation with Kunickaa. Gaurav calmly explained, “When you keep your point of view, you come in people’s eyes.” He further reminded her that he had never gone against her, instead pointing out that Tanya’s words were meant to create doubt. “I didn’t know you wanted to become the captain. Tanya is trying to poison you,” he told Kunickaa directly, defending his stand.

Later, after the fiery clash, Gaurav was seen addressing Tanya head-on. His words were sharp but measured: “Main theek hoon, main apna kaam akele kar sakta hoon.” With this, he made it clear that he didn’t need anyone to vouch for him, and he could manage his game independently.

What happened in Captaincy task

Kunickaa then stopped talking to Gaurav, revealing that she was hurt by his decision. On the other hand, Gaurav and Ashnoor made alliances for the captaincy task. However, when the task began, Kunickaa chose Baseer to play on her behalf. Amid the fight for tiles, Tanya chooses Kunickaa as the new captain. The first captain of season 19. She manages to make some interesting changes in the house and also punishes Abhishek for not doing his duty. She refrains from serving him dinner as a punishment.

The episode highlighted Gaurav’s strategy for the captaincy task—assertive yet composed, defending his alliances but refusing to let instigation break his spirit. Whether this approach helps him secure the captaincy or not, one thing is certain: Gaurav is proving he won’t be an easy target in Bigg Boss 19.