Gaurav Khanna reveals he wants to have kids but wife Akanksha Chamola is not in favour: 'It's a love marriage, I have to agree'

Ever since Bigg Boss 19 kicked off, the contestants have been spending time getting to know each other about their lives and more. The latest episode saw one such conversation between television heartthrob Gaurav Khanna and Mridul Tiwari. During a candid chat in the garden area, Gaurav opened up about his married life and the choices he and his wife, actress Akanksha Chamola, have made together over the years.

Gaurav Khanna makes a rare revelation

Mridul asked Gaurav about fatherhood, to which he revealed,"We will complete 9 years in November." Mridul asked if he had kids. Gaurav replied, "No, my wife doesn't want." He continued, "I want, but it's a love marriage. Whatever she says, manna padega. Pyaar kiya hai toh nibhaana toh padega."

Backing his wife's decision, Gaurav Khanna said that Akanksha's concerns are valid. "Her thinking is also valid. There are a lot of responsibilities. And it's only two of us for each other. If I go for work the entire day and she also gets work, with whom will we keep the kids? We don't want anyone else to take care of them," he said. "I had told her that I want, but I understood when she explained, " he added.

Mridul opined that the situation may change over time, to which Gaurav hopefully said, "Yes, of course we will see then. Never say never."

Who is Akanksha Chamola?

Akanksha Chamola is also a television actress who started her acting career with the television serial, Swaragini. The show aired from 2015-2016. Later, Akanksha was seen in the show Bhootu, which ran from 2017-2018. In 2022, she was seen in Zee One's show, Can You See Me. Talking of her personal life, she is 41 years old and hails from Mumbai. She has completed her postgraduate studies in Commerce.

In one of the episodes of Celebrity MasterChef, Gaurav Khanna had shared that he met his now-wife during an audition, and he instantly felt something. However, Akanksha had no idea about Gaurav's feelings towards her. Gaurav introduced himself as if he was inexperienced just to start a conversation and asked her about how he could get roles.