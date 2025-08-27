In Bigg Boss 19, Gaurav defended himself, saying his strong voice is mistaken for loudness, and asserted that being targeted only motivates him. Amid the quarrels over food and kitchen duties

Bigg Boss 19: Gaurav Khanna feels he has been 'targeted' for being a strong contender; fights begin over kitchen

Bigg Boss 19 has begun showing its competitive edge, and one contestant at the centre of attention is Gaurav Khanna . This week, he found himself in the spotlight not only during nominations but also in candid conversations with his fellow housemates.

Tanya openly nominated Gaurav, admitting and mentioning he is competition, she sees his strength, and that makes him her rival in the game.” Nehal, too, had a heated moment with him, where she called his behaviour authoritative.

Quarrels with Gaurav

Adding to the mix, Neelam had a candid conversation with him, calling him authoritative and loud. Gaurav was quick to clarify, saying, “I am not loud; my voice is such"

Later, in a heart-to-heart with Awez, Gaurav shared his perspective on the growing attention around him. “People are targeting me because they know I am strong. They see me as competition, and I don’t mind it. In fact, it pushes me further, and I know how to play the game,” he expressed.

With his clarity and fearless words, Gaurav Khanna is already proving to be one of the house’s most talked-about players, balancing confidence with composure.

Drama further unfolded inside the Bigg Boss 19 house when household duties sparked a heated exchange between Zeishan and Gaurav. The incident began when Tanya, despite being unwell, was seen washing the dishes. Zeishan intervened and questioned why she was doing it, suggesting that Gaurav should step in as it was part of his duty as well.

Spat between Zeishan and Gaurav

This did not sit well with Gaurav, who got visibly irritated and shot back, saying that if it was indeed his duty, a third person had no reason to interfere. The conversation quickly escalated into a war of words, with Zeishan finally lashing out and calling Gaurav a “kaamchor,”.

As tensions rise and alliances get tested, it’s clear that household chores are once again proving to be the biggest trigger inside the Bigg Boss house.

