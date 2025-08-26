In just two days, Bigg Boss 19 has delivered high-voltage drama. A new promo revealed a heated clash between Gaurav Khanna and Awez Darbar during the first nomination task

In less than 48 hours, the drama in the Bigg Boss 19 house began to surface. The producers of Salman Khan's controversial reality program released a new ad on Tuesday morning, revealing a scene from an upcoming episode in which Gaurav Khanna and Awez Darbar argue.

Awez and Gaurav's argument

The promo opens with Bigg Boss revealing the season's first nomination task. It then shows Awez Darbar nominating Gaurav Khanna, claiming he does not understand his role in the household.

This disappointed the former Anupamaa actor, who confronts Awez Darbar. The two are seen sitting in the hall when Gaurav slaps Awez and angrily says, "You think Natalia ka involvement mere game mein involvement se zyada hai?" When Awez tries to clarify his position, Gaurav does not allow him speak; instead, he says, "Sirf itna bata." You chose my name over hers because you didn't grasp my responsibilities."

Awez broke down in tears

Awez then expresses his dislike for Gaurav, saying, "Mujhe ek cheez pasand nahi aati voh yeh hai, agar koi sly khelne ki koshish karta hai." Gaurav responds, "Aapne andar jaake, yeh prove kiya hai, ke aapke nazar mein main sly khel raha hu."

Later in the promo, we witness Awez break down as a result of his argument with Gaurav Khanna.

Meanwhile, on the first episode of Bigg Boss 19, housemates were summoned to the assembly room and asked to name the person they felt was undeserving of being in the house. The approach immediately created tension, with contestants meticulously evaluating each other before casting their votes. Amaal Mallik, Baseer Ali, Kunickaa Sadanand, Gaurav Khanna, Nilesh More, and Mridul Tiwari joined in, pointing fingers at other candidates.

During the voting, Nehal Chudasama originally criticised Neelam Giri, claiming she needed to put in more effort. However, the majority began to attack Farhana Bhatt. Kunickaa described her as having "an attitude," and Amaal Mallik stated that she regarded herself "above all."

While the housemates thought Farhana Bhatt had been eliminated, Bigg Boss moved her to the hidden room.