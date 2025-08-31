Breaking News
Maratha quota protest: Morcha gets unruly, cops escort women to safety
Maratha quota protest enters Day 3; may intensify after Ganeshotsav
Mumbai local train updates: Central Railway cancels mega block, adds night trains for Ganeshotsav devotees
Mumbai: Ray of hope as Chira Bazar residents assured of homes in 3-4 days
Virar building collapse: Four more arrested in ongoing probe
shot-button
E-paper E-paper
Home > Entertainment News > Television News > Article > Bigg Boss 19 Salman Khan gives reality check to Awez Nagma Amaal Mallik and Abhishek Bajaj get into ugly spat

Bigg Boss 19: Salman Khan gives reality check to Awez-Nagma, Amaal Mallik and Abhishek Bajaj get into ugly spat

Updated on: 31 August,2025 11:06 PM IST  |  Mumbai
mid-day online correspondent |

Top

Bigg Boss 19 weekend ka vaar was fun-filled yet surprising. While no elimination happened, Salman Khan introduced the verdict room. A fight erupted between Abhishek Bajaj and Amaal Mallik while Neelam Giri wept bitterly and felt targeted

Bigg Boss 19: Salman Khan gives reality check to Awez-Nagma, Amaal Mallik and Abhishek Bajaj get into ugly spat

Neelam Giri, Abhishek Bajaj and Amaal Mallik

Listen to this article
Bigg Boss 19: Salman Khan gives reality check to Awez-Nagma, Amaal Mallik and Abhishek Bajaj get into ugly spat
x
00:00

The latest Weekend Ka Vaar of Bigg Boss 19 brought a mix of stern reality checks, emotional moments, and light-hearted fun as Salman Khan took charge of the house. With tasks sparking fresh debates and tempers running high, the episode ended on an unexpected note — no elimination this week.

The latest Weekend Ka Vaar of Bigg Boss 19 brought a mix of stern reality checks, emotional moments, and light-hearted fun as Salman Khan took charge of the house. With tasks sparking fresh debates and tempers running high, the episode ended on an unexpected note — no elimination this week.

Awez and Nagma get a reality check



Salman addressed Awez and Nagma, questioning their lack of involvement in the house. Awez admitted he often doesn’t know what opinion to give if it doesn’t directly involve him, while Nagma expressed feeling lost and confused. Salman reminded them of their huge fan following and said, “Aap log ko dekh ke lag raha hai aap honeymoon pe aaye ho. Logon ki expectations bohot badi hain, so wake up!”


 
 
 
 
 
View this post on Instagram
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by ColorsTV (@colorstv)

Neelam Giri breaks down

Salman introduced a task where housemates had to vote for who they saw as a leader and who they saw as a follower (excluding themselves). Zeishan emerged with maximum votes as a leader, while Neelam received the most votes as a follower. Hearing her name repeatedly in the follower list left Neelam emotional. She expressed feeling sidelined by Nagma, Abhishek, Ashnoor, and Awez, saying that despite her efforts to interact, they don’t reciprocate.

In a twist, Salman concluded the episode by announcing that there would be no elimination this week, giving all contestants another chance to prove themselves.

Verbal spat between Amaal and Abhishek

Tensions flared as Amaal and Abhishek got into a heated fight over the sofa. Abhishek wanted to sit and eat there, while Amaal insisted on resting and refused to move. The argument quickly escalated, adding to the already high drama of the evening.

Another heated moment unfolded during a discussion when Kunicka stated that she doesn’t see leadership qualities in Baseer or Farhana. This angered Baseer, who hit back saying, “You don’t have a clear stance, you keep shifting sides and alliances. I don’t think you’re a good leader.” After the arguments and allegations, Kunicka decided to resign from her captaincy position. She announced that she would no longer continue with the kitchen duties, leaving the responsibility to whoever becomes the next captain.

"Exciting news! Mid-day is now on WhatsApp Channels Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!

Did you find this article helpful?

Yes
No

Help us improve further by providing more detailed feedback and stand a chance to win a 3-month e-paper subscription! Click Here

Note: Winners will be selected via a lucky draw.

Help us improve further by providing more detailed feedback and stand a chance to win a 3-month e-paper subscription! Click Here

Note: Winners will be selected via a lucky draw.

Bigg Boss 19 Salman Khan Amaal Malik

Mid-Day Web Stories

Mid-Day Web Stories

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK