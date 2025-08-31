Bigg Boss 19 weekend ka vaar was fun-filled yet surprising. While no elimination happened, Salman Khan introduced the verdict room. A fight erupted between Abhishek Bajaj and Amaal Mallik while Neelam Giri wept bitterly and felt targeted

The latest Weekend Ka Vaar of Bigg Boss 19 brought a mix of stern reality checks, emotional moments, and light-hearted fun as Salman Khan took charge of the house. With tasks sparking fresh debates and tempers running high, the episode ended on an unexpected note — no elimination this week.

Awez and Nagma get a reality check

Salman addressed Awez and Nagma, questioning their lack of involvement in the house. Awez admitted he often doesn’t know what opinion to give if it doesn’t directly involve him, while Nagma expressed feeling lost and confused. Salman reminded them of their huge fan following and said, “Aap log ko dekh ke lag raha hai aap honeymoon pe aaye ho. Logon ki expectations bohot badi hain, so wake up!”

Neelam Giri breaks down

Salman introduced a task where housemates had to vote for who they saw as a leader and who they saw as a follower (excluding themselves). Zeishan emerged with maximum votes as a leader, while Neelam received the most votes as a follower. Hearing her name repeatedly in the follower list left Neelam emotional. She expressed feeling sidelined by Nagma, Abhishek, Ashnoor, and Awez, saying that despite her efforts to interact, they don’t reciprocate.

In a twist, Salman concluded the episode by announcing that there would be no elimination this week, giving all contestants another chance to prove themselves.

Verbal spat between Amaal and Abhishek

Tensions flared as Amaal and Abhishek got into a heated fight over the sofa. Abhishek wanted to sit and eat there, while Amaal insisted on resting and refused to move. The argument quickly escalated, adding to the already high drama of the evening.

Another heated moment unfolded during a discussion when Kunicka stated that she doesn’t see leadership qualities in Baseer or Farhana. This angered Baseer, who hit back saying, “You don’t have a clear stance, you keep shifting sides and alliances. I don’t think you’re a good leader.” After the arguments and allegations, Kunicka decided to resign from her captaincy position. She announced that she would no longer continue with the kitchen duties, leaving the responsibility to whoever becomes the next captain.