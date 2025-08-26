Breaking News
Bigg Boss 19: Tanya Mittal and Gaurav Khanna get nominated; Awez Darbar and Nehal Chudasama break down

Updated on: 26 August,2025 11:00 PM IST  |  Mumbai
mid-day online correspondent |

Day 2 of Bigg Boss 19 began on a fiery note as Tanya Mittal called Ashnoor Kaur badtameez after an argument. While Nehal Chudasama broke down after no food was left for her, the nominations task led to misunderstandings between Gaurav Khanna and Awez Darbar

Bigg Boss 19: Tanya Mittal and Gaurav Khanna get nominated; Awez Darbar and Nehal Chudasama break down

Bigg Boss day 2 updates

Bigg Boss 19 kicked off with full-on dhamaka and drama in its very first week! With the theme Gharwalon Ki Sarkaar giving contestants the power to make decisions, the house turned into a political battlefield right from the word go. From nomination process to emotional breakdowns, here’s everything that went down on Day 2 inside the Bigg Boss house.

Tanya Mittal calls Ashnoor badtameez



The morning of the second day began on a fiery note for housemates. It all started when Tanya expressed disappointment over unclear duties to Awez Darbar and asked him if we needed to discuss with Kunickaa Sadanand. Ashnoor chimed in and clarified that Awez is doing morning chopping.


Tanya went on to say, “I did a lot of chopping in the morning, which was equivalent to the work of three people. I don’t mind working, but if this goes on, then let’s swap the duties.” Ashnoor then suggested chopping something in the night, and when Tanya interrupted, she told her to stop. This irked Tanya, who said for Ashnoor that she is a kid and won’t understand. To this, Ashnoor replied, “No one is a kid here.”

 
 
 
 
 
Tanya Mittal expressed her frustration to Nagma and told, “Mujhe Ashnoor badtameez lagi. Bina baat ke mujhse bhid rahi hai. 10 saal choti hai nahi toh main aajaungi form mein. She is very ungrateful.” She later even nominated Ashnoor, citing that she has an attitude.

Nehal Chudasama breaks down

Nehal was searching for food in the kitchen, and it was finished. She later said she won’t eat food as no chicken was left. She then asked Abhishek, “Should I starve?” When Baseer intervenes, Nehal lashes out at Abhishek and says, “If food is getting finished before I get ready, I won’t make it. Fir aap ando pe survive karo ya paneer pe. I need to eat food, I can’t starve.” She then wept bitterly as Gaurav later told her it was kept in the fridge.

 
 
 
 
 
Nominations at Bigg Boss house

Later, Bigg Boss announced the nominations task and Gaurav Khanna, Tanya Mittal, Neelam Giri, Natalia, Abhishek Bajaj, Zeeshan Quadri and Pranit More. After the task, Gaurav Khanna confronted Awez Darbar over his decision to nominate him. This leaves Awez in tears, after which Nagma consoles him.

 
 
 
 
 
Hosted by Salman Khan, Bigg Boss 19 premieres on JioHotstar at 9 pm, followed by its telecast on Colors TV at 10:30 pm.

