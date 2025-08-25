Tanya Mittal entered the Bigg Boss 19 house, her past friendship with Balraj Singh had already become a talking point. Tanya, at one point, had openly said she was his “biggest fan.” But their bond didn’t last long

Even before Tanya Mittal entered the Bigg Boss 19 house, her past friendship with Balraj Singh had already become a talking point. Tanya, at one point, had openly said she was his “biggest fan.” But their bond didn’t last long — and Balraj has now revealed why.

Balraj Singh makes a revelation

Speaking candidly, Balraj said, “Aapki dosti chal nahi paayi kyunki Balraj fake logo ke saath dosti nahi rakhta. Satisfaction is your biggest problem.” According to him, Tanya’s relationships don’t sustain because they are rooted in self-interest.

He elaborated further, explaining that Tanya often bends only to satisfy her own ego: “Maan lijiye agar unhe mujhe kuchh sunana hai aur mujhe uss cheez ko sunaane ke liye apna dost banana pade, ya mere saamne jhukna pade, wo jhuk jaayegi. Aur jab wo suna lengi mujhe, apna mind satisfy kar legi, tab mujhe chhod degi, battameezi karegi.”

Balraj didn’t stop there — he drew a sharp analogy to highlight her selective behaviour: “Aapne plastic ki bottle se bhi paani peeta hai, normal glass se bhi paani peeta hai. Ye kya baat thi ki agar chaandi ka bartan na hota to mai paani nahi peeti, pyaasi rehti.”

In his closing words, Balraj gave Tanya a blunt reality check, reminding her that the Bigg Boss audience sees through every façade: “Pehla hi din hai, audience sab kuchh jaanti hai, sab kuchh pehchanti hai Tanya Mittal. Agar aapko zyada din tak rehna hai to aapko apni asli personality dikhani padegi.”

With such strong words, Balraj Singh has left no room for doubt about how he views Tanya Mittal. Whether this past controversy affects her journey in Bigg Boss 19 is something only time will tell.

Tanya speaks about the house duties

Earlier, in an exclusive chat with mid-day, Tanya shared her take on the duties inside the Bigg Boss 19 house, "I am good for nothing when it comes to household chores. I have various helpers who do my work. It is recently that they taught me which soap is used for what. I am really nervous about it. It is a struggle for me. I have set a strong standard for myself, I have never imagined that I would do my work, I am scared of these chores. It is going to really tough for me in the house."