Awez recalled his Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa journey, where he impressed as a wild card entry but had to quit after a serious leg injury. Despite the setback, he believed destiny had bigger plans

The highly anticipated 19th season of the controversial reality show Bigg Boss is finally arrived, and fan excitement is at an all-time high! Salman Khan returns as host, bringing his trademark charisma, tremendous hosting style, and the promise of unrivalled entertainment. In an exclusive chat with mid-day, Choreographer and influencer Awez Darbar got candid about entering the house, his Jhalak stint and more.

On losing out on Jhalak

Awez opened up about his beginning with brakes on TV with Jhalak, "When I went to Jhalak, I hit a sixer as a wild card entry. People get selected after giving votes. But the judges told me, without voting, that you don't need votes; you get selected. And after that, I got a leg injury. I got an MCL tear. I got such a bad look, and at that time, I felt very bad. But before leaving the show, I said a line that I think God wants me to do something bigger in life. And maybe God is waiting for something more for me in the future."

When asked about the family's reaction, Awez said, "They were very happy. First, they were happy like a jumping jack. After that, they started getting a little stressed. Will he fight inside? Will this happen? Did he ever show negative outside? This happened, this happened. They started sending videos. They said, Don't do this, don't do that. I told my mom, 'How do you like me as a person?' And said she liked me, so I'm going to stay like this there too."

Gauahar's advice and an interesting revelation

On Gauhar Khan giving him advice, "Yes, everyone thinks that she must have given me a very big book of what to do in this, what to do in that. But she didn't give anything. Instead, she said, 'that you are very good as a person, and also competitive. So you be yourself. And automatically, the audience will like you. Because you are likeable.'"

Awez made an interesting revelation that he loves cooking, it will be interesting to see what he will cook in the house with limited rations. He said, "In-house duties, I think it will be cooking. Because in childhood, when I was in school, I took home science. Imagine a boy taking home science. And he is making cakes, making pav bhaji, doing everything. Later, when content creation happened, I had to get away from all these things. Now again, I feel that, wow, the same thing is going to be repeated. So I am going to live my childhood again."