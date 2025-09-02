The drama in the Bigg Boss 19 house escalated on Day 9 with Kunickaa Sadanand and Mridul Tiwari getting into a heated argument amid nominations. Another tense moment unfolded when Nehal questioned Baseer about Farhana’s makeup

The drama quotient seems to only amp up in the Bigg Boss 19 house, and today was also filled with surprises and clashes. It began with the nominations task, where the bottom six contestants were confirmed by Bigg Boss. Amid this, an argument happened between Kunickaa Sadanand and Mridul Tiwari. Baseer Ali was seen trying to bury the hatchet with Farrhana Bhatt and flirted with her.

Mridul Tiwari, Kunickaa Sadanand get nominated

The day began with a heated confrontation between Nehal and Kunicka when Nehal accused Kunicka of misusing ration by preparing halwa from sooji. After this, Bigg Boss announced the much-awaited nominations through the “Room of Faith," and contestants in combinations of three entered and took part in the nomination process. Kunickaa Sadanand took YouTuber Mridul Tiwari’s name, questioning his presence in the game. While giving her reason, she called him “bin pende ka lota, jo idhar udhar ludakta jata hai.”

Mridul, however, did not take her remarks lightly. He immediately called her out by saying, “Matlab, jo aapke saath rehega, aapke pichhe pichhe laga rahega, who aapke liye acha hai. Chamcha giri toh na main kisi aur ki karta hu na aapki kar paunga.” Mridul’s reply got him applause from the housemates. By the end of the task, the nominated contestants for the week were revealed: Amaal, Mridul, Awez, Kunicka, and Tanya.

Baseer flirts with Farrhana

Another tense moment unfolded when Nehal questioned Baseer about Farhana’s makeup. Annoyed by her persistence, Baseer’s curt tone upset Nehal, sparking an argument. Irritated further, he returned the makeup to Farhana and hoped to end the feud between them. This irked Farrhana, and they got into a verbal spat. Baseer even called Farrhana “badtameez,” after which she called him “do kaudi ka aadmi.” After the fight, Baseer flirts with Farrhana and asks if she has a boyfriend, to which she quips, “Tumhare jaanne ki cheez nahi hai.”

Ration task takes place

In a refreshing twist, the house transformed into an entertainment arena with the much-awaited BB Show, born out of the ration demands. The evening was packed with performances that combined humor, drama, and sheer talent. As part of the task, housemates must put on a full-fledged entertainment night.

