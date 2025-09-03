What began as a casual question quickly turned into a deeply personal exchange, highlighting the vulnerabilities and life experiences that often remain hidden behind the fiery personalities inside the house between Kunickaa and Neelam

The conversation unfolded when Kunickaa asked Neelam about her relationship status. Neelam, visibly uncomfortable, admitted, “It’s almost not there, it’s over only. I’m tired of giving chances again and again. I like guys who have self-respect; I can’t stay with the ones who don’t.”

Bigg Boss 19 has been a rollercoaster of drama, emotions, and unexpected revelations. In a candid heart-to-heart, Neelam and Kunickaa found themselves discussing relationships and heartbreak, leading to an emotional revelation. What began as a casual question quickly turned into a deeply personal exchange, highlighting the vulnerabilities and life experiences that often remain hidden behind the fiery personalities inside the house.

Kunickaa makes a shocking revelation

This prompted Kunickaa to reveal her own story, saying, “I hid my relationship for 27 years. I finally now opened up about it, and I feel so light.” When Tanya curiously asked if it had been a marriage, Kunickaa clarified, “It was a live-in relationship. He was married but away from his wife. But then he started having an affair while he was with me and cheated on me. That’s when I left him. He has accepted that he was having an affair.”

Kunickaa recalls her custody battle for her son

Earlier, Kunickaa shared, “It’s 42 years back. At that time, women weren’t empowered as much. There were no rights. In one incident, the judge threw my case file in my face. I had flown from Mumbai to Delhi to meet my son. Based on the verdict, I had to go there to meet him every two weeks. But my husband didn’t get him. He had eventually kidnapped him. I have seen a lot since I was 16 years of age.”

In an environment known for drama and confrontations, this heartfelt exchange stood out as a raw and deeply human moment.