Bigg Boss 19: Kunickaa Sadanand reveals she hid her relationship for 27 years; did she hint at Kumar Sanu?

Updated on: 03 September,2025 09:09 PM IST  |  Mumbai
mid-day online correspondent |

What began as a casual question quickly turned into a deeply personal exchange, highlighting the vulnerabilities and life experiences that often remain hidden behind the fiery personalities inside the house between Kunickaa and Neelam

Bigg Boss 19 has been a rollercoaster of drama, emotions, and unexpected revelations. In a candid heart-to-heart, Neelam and Kunickaa found themselves discussing relationships and heartbreak, leading to an emotional revelation. What began as a casual question quickly turned into a deeply personal exchange, highlighting the vulnerabilities and life experiences that often remain hidden behind the fiery personalities inside the house.

The conversation unfolded when Kunickaa asked Neelam about her relationship status. Neelam, visibly uncomfortable, admitted, “It’s almost not there, it’s over only. I’m tired of giving chances again and again. I like guys who have self-respect; I can’t stay with the ones who don’t.”

Kunickaa makes a shocking revelation


This prompted Kunickaa to reveal her own story, saying, “I hid my relationship for 27 years. I finally now opened up about it, and I feel so light.” When Tanya curiously asked if it had been a marriage, Kunickaa clarified, “It was a live-in relationship. He was married but away from his wife. But then he started having an affair while he was with me and cheated on me. That’s when I left him. He has accepted that he was having an affair.”

Kunickaa recalls her custody battle for her son

Earlier, Kunickaa shared, “It’s 42 years back. At that time, women weren’t empowered as much. There were no rights. In one incident, the judge threw my case file in my face. I had flown from Mumbai to Delhi to meet my son. Based on the verdict, I had to go there to meet him every two weeks. But my husband didn’t get him. He had eventually kidnapped him. I have seen a lot since I was 16 years of age.”

She also shared her experience on working with Manoj Bajpayee, “I worked with him in Swabhimaan, which was even before Satya. But, till today, if I call him, he answers my call on the very first ring. Despite all the success, he hasn’t changed one bit.” About his Gangs of Wasseypur, co-star Zeishan shared, “He is the best person to work with. If he sees you working hard and is impressed, he will always stand by you, even in public forums.”

In an environment known for drama and confrontations, this heartfelt exchange stood out as a raw and deeply human moment.

