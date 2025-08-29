Kunickaa opened up to housemates about her personal struggles — recalling how, 42 years ago, her husband kidnapped their son despite court orders, leaving her to fight a difficult legal battle at just 16

India’s biggest reality show, Bigg Boss 19 , has returned with even more drama, emotions, and revelations. This season, the contestants are not only navigating the challenges of the house but also opening up about their personal journeys, giving audiences a rare peek into their real lives beyond the spotlight. From heartwarming stories to never-heard-before struggles, every conversation inside the house is turning into a window to the past. In one such emotional exchange, Kunickaa Sadanand sat down with Pranit and reflected on the hardships she faced early on in life and career.

Kunickaa's brawl with Nehal

The day kicked off with a heated argument between Nehal and Kunickaa over cooking duties. What started with Nehal suggesting Kunicka make thinner parathas soon escalated when Kunickaa’s response didn’t sit well with her. The exchange turned tense, with Nehal lashing out and calling Kunickaa a “stupid woman.”

Kunickaa then shared with Pranit, “It’s 42 years back. At that time, women weren’t empowered as much. There were no rights. In one incident, the judge threw my case file in my face. I had flown from Mumbai to Delhi to meet my son. Based on the verdict, I had to go there to meet him every two weeks. But my husband didn’t get him. He had eventually kidnapped him. I have seen a lot since I was 16 years of age.”

In another conversation with Zeishan Qadri, she spoke about her experience with Manoj Bajpayee. “I worked with him in Swabhimaan, which was even before Satya. But, till today, if I call him, he answers my call on the very first ring. Despite all the success, he hasn’t changed one bit.” About his Gangs of Wasseypur, co-star Zeishan shared, “He is the best person to work with. If he sees you working hard and is impressed, he will always stand by you, even in public forums.”

Kunickaa spoke about her mom

Kunickaa further went on to share about her marriage and recalled how her mother has been suffering from dementia. Kunickaa got emotional, "My life is inspired by my mother. But a few years back she got diagnosed with dementia. Suddenly, she would forget everything. I could see it in her eyes how much she missed her past life."