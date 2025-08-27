Bigg Boss 19 contestant and digital star Nagma Mirajkar shared her journey, revealing she once aspired to be a rapper, inspired by Lil Wayne, Nicki Minaj, and India’s underground hip-hop scene. Despite her grandfather’s wish for her to act, financial struggles led her father to push her toward studies

Bigg Boss 19: Nagma Mirajkar wanted to be a rapper like Li'l Wayne and Nikki Minaj: 'That hunger to create something of my own stayed with me'

India’s biggest reality show, Bigg Boss 19 , has brought together a mix of personalities with unique stories, and among them is Nagma Mirajkar, who has carved her own space in the digital world. Known for her sharp wit and relatable content, Nagma reflected on her journey inside the Bigg Boss house, sharing what shaped her path.

India's biggest reality show, Bigg Boss 19, has brought together a mix of personalities with unique stories, and among them is Nagma Mirajkar, who has carved her own space in the digital world. Known for her sharp wit and relatable content, Nagma reflected on her journey inside the Bigg Boss house, sharing what shaped her path.

Nagma wanted to be a rapper

Talking about her early influences, Nagma said, “I always wanted to be a rapper, actually. Back then, I was inspired by rappers like Lil Wayne, Nicki Minaj, and the cypher and underground battle culture in India. Divine had a group I’d follow, but since I had a strict time limit to be home, I’d just go, listen, and come back. That hunger to create something of my own stayed with me.”

She also opened up about her family’s expectations and challenges, “My grandfather wanted me to be an actor, but later problems happened. Mehboob Studio also faced issues. We suddenly lost everything. After the highs, we went back to zero. So, my father wanted me to study because this field is very unpredictable.”

Explaining why she chose content creation, Nagma added, “Today, as a content creator, I have the freedom to do things on my own terms. As an actor, I may not always have that same liberty — but content allows me to truly be my own boss.”

Nagma’s story reflects the new wave of creators who are redefining stardom in India and are moving beyond traditional routes and building their own identities in the digital-first space.

Awez and Nagma's adventures

Awez and Nagma even opened up about their scary travel encounters. Awez recalled one terrifying incident, saying, “One bhai-type insaan called and asked to meet me. My manager declined, so he disconnected. Later, we were at an event and he just came in, put his hand on me and asked me to come with him. I got scared as there were many men with him. They even held my manager and took him as well. They took us to their area, called dholwale and dancers, and said, ‘See, this is an event.’ It was such a mixed feeling. I was scared of what would happen next, but at the same time, seeing the dholis made me feel good. Eventually, they dropped me back at the hotel, and I ran to my room. It was so scary”

He also shared his ordeal of being robbed during travel. “Someone just ran away with my bag, and that bag had my visas and passport. It became a huge problem. I had to go to the police station, secure a temporary visa, and change my flight since it was a connecting one and you need transit visas to even land there. Someone told me to book through a particular country, saying it didn’t require a visa, but when I landed there, I was held by the security and detained,” Awez revealed.

Adding to this, Nagma explained how she has now learned to tackle such situations. “I always keep my important documents in a bag closer to my body and stay vigilant, even if someone tries to come closer,” she said.