In Bigg Boss 19, influencer-entrepreneur Tanya Mittal quickly stirred controversy with her bold remarks and self-proclaimed demand for respect. She insisted on being called “boss” instead of by name, claiming even her family addresses her that way

Bigg Boss has long been associated with drama and entertainment, and season 19 did not disappoint. Tensions rose, confrontations erupted, and viewers rapidly began to form opinions about the competitors. Tanya Mittal , an influencer and entrepreneur, stood out for her brazen words about demanding respect and flaunting her tight security, which have already provoked controversy online, with many labelling her egoistic and comparing analogies to Bollywood actor Urvashi Rautela.

Tanya loves being called as boss

When Kunickaa begged Mridul not to address any other female contestants as'ma'am' to save herself, Tanya interjected and stated, "Mujhe toh ma'am bolo, mujhe boss hi bolte hain sab log." I don't like it when people call me by name." She further claimed that even her family members refer to her as 'boss' and that she enjoys being addressed as such. Tanya said Kunickaa, "Girls don't acquire respect lightly; they have to earn it by applying pressure. You've earned it throughout the years, and I don't want to be respected just because I'm 50. "I want it now."

She was also heard telling Ashnoor Kaur, Nagma Mirajkar, and Zeishaan Qadri that she travels with heavy security and bodyguards. Zeishaan joked that bodyguards normally run first when their employers are in difficulties. “My bodyguards saved 100 people in Kumbh Mela, even saved police, and that’s why I ended up here. So my bodyguards are well-trained. I haven’t got any threats yet, but I can’t wait to get one and then keep security. This has been going on in my family for a long time; everyone had security. We have a habit of walking with security. We like having PSOs and staff.”

Tanya was also seen speaking with comedian Pranit More at the house, expressing how she considers it an accomplishment to be there without changing herself or the way she dresses, unlike other actors. “Ladkiyon ke liye yahan aana kaise asaan hota hai that you have to leave your culture behind but I am still wearing saree and coming here. Female actors have to do a lot of things, those types of scenes and wear those types of clothes. But I reached here without doing any of these things, so that’s an achievement for me.”

Netizens react

Tanya's words did not go over well with the internet. One of the comments stated, "Urvashi Rautela 2.0." Another person wrote, "That one self-obsessed and egoistic girl." One commenter commented, "She is so delusional and full of herself." Another stated, "Total pick me behavior." A reader wrote: "The way she is putting other girls down just to shine is so annoying." Another comment stated, "Ghosh, this girl is getting on my nerves, and it's only been a day." One more was added: "Narcissistic behavior."