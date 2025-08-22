Netizens guessed names like Tej Pratap Yadav, Ravi Kishan, and Atishi Marlena. Following the response to Tajinder Singh Bagga’s entry in BB18, producers seem serious about featuring a politician this season

Bigg Boss will shortly return for its 19th season, and the enthusiasm and expectation for the Salman Khan -hosted reality show is tremendous. This year, contestants will make or break the game, as the season's subject is Democracy. Following the theme of Raajneeti, the mansion is set to welcome a real-life politician. On Friday, a VIP ambassador automobile with a red beacon was seen storming onto the BB sets. A security escort was in place to safeguard the car. Is it authentic or a gimmick based on the theme? The video quickly went viral after being shared on many social media platforms. The question is, who is participating in the house?

The viral clip

This clip quickly went viral, and netizens began guessing the names of probable players. "Lagta hai Tej Pratap Yadav aayega," one netizen said. Another netizen asked, "Ravi Kishan, toh nahi aa raha?" One user commented, "Pakka Atishi Marlena hogi iss baar ghar mein."

Based on the subject and the response to Tajinder Singh Bagga's participation in Bigg Boss 18, it appears that the producers are serious about featuring a real-life politician.

According to rumours, probable contenders include Baseer Ali, Neelam Giri, Nagma Mirajkar, Purav Jha, Zeishan Qadri, and Awez Darbar. However, these names have not been verified or confirmed by official sources.

Shafaq clarified she isn't a part of the show

Earlier, Shafaq Naaz took to her Instagram handle to refute the rumours of her entering the house. The actress shared a video, where she was heard saying, "Hi, I am making this video to clarify two things. Number 1: Am I doing Bigg Boss or not? So, I am not doing Bigg Boss guys. But, yaha tak bhi thik hai (But it was fine till here)."

She further added, "Then main news dekhti hu, due to some family emergency, due to some health issues; I exited the show and I am like 'yeh kab hua?'. (Then I saw a news that due to some family emergency, due to some health issues, I exited the show, and I am wondering 'when did that happen') So much drama happening in my life, and I am absolutely clueless. Nothing of that sort is happening in my life, and I am absolutely fine."

Bigg Boss 19 is said to be the longest season ever. This time, BB will be a digital-first season, beginning on August 24. The show will premiere on JioHostar at 9.30 p.m. and subsequently air on Colors at 10.30 p.m.