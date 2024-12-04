Bigg Boss 2 fame Payal Rohatgi seeks financial help for her father's cancer treatment

Payal Rohatgi was a contestant in Bigg Boss in 2008. In 2022, she participated in ALT Balaji's reality television show Lock Upp and emerged as the runner-up

Actress Payal Rohatgi recently made an emotional appeal to her fans, revealing that her father is battling prostate cancer. In a heartfelt post, Payal shared details about his condition and the financial strain the family is facing, urging her followers to come forward with their support and donations.

On Wednesday, Payal took to her Instagram handle and wrote a lengthy note that read, “I have decided to post this on my social media after a lot of internal alignment of my thoughts. In our country, medical treatments are expensive. And every middle-class family has limited funds. Also, my father thought he would get reimbursement from the medical insurance company of whose premium he had paid but he hasn’t. The medical insurance PREMIUM every year so much for senior citizens but when genuine medical expenses don’t get reimbursed it’s sad. He requested me to put it on my social media and I am doing it as I want to connect via this platform.”

She added, “Crowdfunding (Donation) needed for my Father. He is a senior citizen and is suffering from Prostate Cancer (since 2018), COPD i.e., shrinking lungs (since 2006), and Very Severe Osteoporosis (since 2008). Request my fans and followers to Donate generously and deposit money in the following account. Some Medical Reports attached. The entire medical file can be sent on email too.”

Payal Rohatgi was a contestant in the reality show Bigg Boss in 2008. In 2022, she participated in ALT Balaji's reality television show Lock Upp and emerged as the runner-up. The show was hosted by actress Kangana Ranaut and Payal during her stint on it, made several startling revelations about her personal life.

Rohatgi also appeared in movies like “36 China Town,” “Ugly Aur Pagli” and Irrfan Khan’s “Dil Kabaddi.”

She is married to wrestler Sangram Singh.