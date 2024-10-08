Bigg Boss Day 1 Highlights: While Chum Darang and Shehzada Dhami engaged in a war of words; Rajat Dalal was seen losing his calm with politician Tajinder Pal Singh Bagga

Episode one of Salman Khan hosted reality show, Bigg Boss 18 started on a lighter note, with all the contestants trying to gel with their housemates. But no episode of Bigg Boss can go without a fight. While Chum Darang and Shehzada Dhami engaged in a war of words after the latter made a weird comment about her, Rajat Dalal was seen losing his calm with politician Tajinder Pal Singh Bagga while discussing his viral hit-and-run controversy. In the very first episode, Vivian Dsena was voted as the most disliked contestant by other housemates

Shehzada Dhami & Chum Darang’s fight

It was just day one, and the claws were out already. Contestant Chum Darang, who had worked in films such as “Badhaai Do”, locked horns with her co-housemate Shehzada Dhami in the first episode of the controversial reality show “Bigg Boss 18”.

It all began when Shehzada passed a comment suggesting that Chum, who hailed from Arunachal Pradesh, was not Indian. Chum took offense and lashed out at the actor. Shehzada, refusing to back down, fired back just as passionately.

Rajat Dalal discusses hit & run controversy

Fitness influencer Rajat Dalal, who gained the spotlight because of his aggression and a string of controversies, had already stirred up a frenzy in the show. Rajat shaped up to be the season’s troublemaker-in-chief as tension built between him and politician Tajinder Pal Singh Bagga.

Amidst all the heat and drama, there was only one relief—Gadhraj, who became the current star of the Salman Khan-hosted show. Contestant Shrutika Arjun, known for her bubbly nature, spent the day pampering Gadhraj. She appeared concerned about the four-legged animal’s sleep schedule and even tried to toilet-train him.

All about Bigg Boss 18

Chaahat Pandey, Avinash Mishra, Shehzada Dhami, Shilpa Shirodkar, Tajinder Singh Bagga, Shrutika Arjun, Nyrra M Banerji, Chum Darang, Karanveer Mehra, Rajat Dalal, Muskaan Bamne, Eisha Singh, Hema Sharma, Vivian Dsena, Alice Kaushik & Gadhraj are the 19 contestant of Bigg Boss 18 show.

