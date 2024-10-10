Bigg Boss 18 Day 3: Same strategy, same drama, and then there’s Sara Afreen, who is quite evidently picking fights, proving she’s doing it just for the sake of it

In pic: Bigg Boss 18 contestants. Pic credit/Jio Cinema

Salman Khan Bigg Boss Season 18 has started, and it took contestants just two days to understand the math and dive into the competition of "who gets the most footage." While the prisoners got some powers, the lack of ration has become a topic once again—but what's new in that? Same strategy, same drama, and then there’s Sara Afreen, who is quite evidently picking fights, proving she’s doing it just for the sake of it. Let's dissect the drama of the latest episode.

Sara Afreen ka 'sara' drama decoded

It looks like Sara Arfeen Khan has watched too many episodes of Bigg Boss before entering the house because she was quite literally pretending and being fake throughout the episode. But why are we calling Sara pretentious? The episode started with a discussion about the lack of food. Afterward, the entire house had lunch, though nobody got the portion they needed. Sara decided to make it a "mudda" because, well, "footage to chahiye na." She went to the washroom area and discussed the matter with Shilpa Shirodkar, telling her to call out Karan Veer Mehra for taking more food. Her argument? "Jisne task haraya hai, vo zyada khayega toh mujhe dukh hoga." Yeah, we agree, it was an utterly baseless argument.

When Shilpa didn’t give much weight to Sara’s complaints, she decided to create an even bigger ruckus. Now, you must be wondering how? She came to the hall area and started screaming at the top of her lungs. This grabbed everyone's attention and, voila, she had her camera time. During the fight, Shehzada Dhami also stepped in and called Sara "bloody illogical," and we couldn't diagree.

The first nomination of Bigg Boss 18

This was just the first part of the episode, but who knew the season’s first nomination task would happen so soon? Just when we thought it was a chill episode, Bigg Boss threw in the first nomination task of the season, and we realised that a chameleon is slower than a Bigg Boss contestant. People who were pretending to be nice took no time to fire shots at their co-contestants. While Eisha Singh, Shilpa Shirodkar, Shehzada Dhami, Hema Sharma, Vivian Dsena, Alice Kaushik, Avinash Mishra, Gunratan Sadavarte and others called Chaahat Pandey fake, many also targeted Gunratan Singh.

What was surprising, however, was Mr. Singh, who had been pretending to be very generous towards everyone, quickly lost his cool and charged at Karan Veer Mehra. He was seen completely losing it. Finally, three more names that came up for nomination were Avinash Mishra, Muskan Bame, and Karan Veer Singh. Vivian also lost his cool when Chahat tried to nominate him. The fun part here? Dsena has been trying to play the cool and calm intellectual in the house.

What didn’t make it to the final cut?

While Chaahat Pandey tried hard to pick a fight over which bed to choose and even pretended to be in tears when she couldn’t use the restroom, it didn’t come across well—perhaps she didn’t rehearse well this time.

Well, that’s all for Day 3! Stay tuned to mid-day.com for more updates and reports on Bigg Boss 18

