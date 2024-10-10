Breaking News
Maharashtra assembly elections: Haryana win a booster for Maharashtra BJP
Pydhonie deaf-and-mute murder case: Not a word spoken! How police prepared 300-page charge sheet
Mumbai Metro Line 3: Don’t set off to airport yet
Mumbai weather updates: Air quality in city drops to ‘unhealthy’ levels
Mumbai: Customs seize MDMA worth Rs 35 lakh; arrest Ajaz Khan’s staffer
shot-button
Navratri Navratri
Home > Entertainment News > Television News > Article > Bigg Boss Day 3 review Sara plays vamp in not so controversial episode contestants show true colors in first nomination

Bigg Boss Day 3 review: Sara plays vamp in not so controversial episode; contestants show true colors in first nomination

Updated on: 10 October,2024 07:47 AM IST  |  Mumbai
Written by: Shachi Chaturvedi | shachi.chaturvedi@mid-day.com

Top

Bigg Boss 18 Day 3: Same strategy, same drama, and then there’s Sara Afreen, who is quite evidently picking fights, proving she’s doing it just for the sake of it

Bigg Boss Day 3 review: Sara plays vamp in not so controversial episode; contestants show true colors in first nomination

In pic: Bigg Boss 18 contestants. Pic credit/Jio Cinema

Listen to this article
Bigg Boss Day 3 review: Sara plays vamp in not so controversial episode; contestants show true colors in first nomination
x
00:00

Salman Khan Bigg Boss Season 18 has started, and it took contestants just two days to understand the math and dive into the competition of "who gets the most footage." While the prisoners got some powers, the lack of ration has become a topic once again—but what's new in that? Same strategy, same drama, and then there’s Sara Afreen, who is quite evidently picking fights, proving she’s doing it just for the sake of it. Let's dissect the drama of the latest episode.


Sara Afreen ka 'sara' drama decoded


 
 
 
 
 
View this post on Instagram
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by ColorsTV (@colorstv)


It looks like Sara Arfeen Khan has watched too many episodes of Bigg Boss before entering the house because she was quite literally pretending and being fake throughout the episode. But why are we calling Sara pretentious? The episode started with a discussion about the lack of food. Afterward, the entire house had lunch, though nobody got the portion they needed. Sara decided to make it a "mudda" because, well, "footage to chahiye na." She went to the washroom area and discussed the matter with Shilpa Shirodkar, telling her to call out Karan Veer Mehra for taking more food. Her argument? "Jisne task haraya hai, vo zyada khayega toh mujhe dukh hoga." Yeah, we agree, it was an utterly baseless argument.

When Shilpa didn’t give much weight to Sara’s complaints, she decided to create an even bigger ruckus. Now, you must be wondering how? She came to the hall area and started screaming at the top of her lungs. This grabbed everyone's attention and, voila, she had her camera time. During the fight, Shehzada Dhami also stepped in and called Sara "bloody illogical," and we couldn't diagree.

The first nomination of Bigg Boss 18

This was just the first part of the episode, but who knew the season’s first nomination task would happen so soon? Just when we thought it was a chill episode, Bigg Boss threw in the first nomination task of the season, and we realised that a chameleon is slower than a Bigg Boss contestant. People who were pretending to be nice took no time to fire shots at their co-contestants. While Eisha Singh, Shilpa Shirodkar, Shehzada Dhami, Hema Sharma, Vivian Dsena, Alice Kaushik, Avinash Mishra, Gunratan Sadavarte and others called Chaahat Pandey fake, many also targeted Gunratan Singh.

 
 
 
 
 
View this post on Instagram
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by ColorsTV (@colorstv)

What was surprising, however, was Mr. Singh, who had been pretending to be very generous towards everyone, quickly lost his cool and charged at Karan Veer Mehra. He was seen completely losing it. Finally, three more names that came up for nomination were Avinash Mishra, Muskan Bame, and Karan Veer Singh. Vivian also lost his cool when Chahat tried to nominate him. The fun part here? Dsena has been trying to play the cool and calm intellectual in the house.

What didn’t make it to the final cut?

While Chaahat Pandey tried hard to pick a fight over which bed to choose and even pretended to be in tears when she couldn’t use the restroom, it didn’t come across well—perhaps she didn’t rehearse well this time.

Well, that’s all for Day 3! Stay tuned to mid-day.com for more updates and reports on Bigg Boss 18

"Exciting news! Mid-day is now on WhatsApp Channels Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!

Bigg Boss Entertainment News vivian dsena Entertainment Top Stories television news

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.

Mid-Day Web Stories

Mid-Day Web Stories

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK